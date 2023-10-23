Luann de Lesseps Does an Impromptu Musical Performance

Luann de Lesseps from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip uses her sultry voice in “Baritone It” when she answers Andy Cohen’s shady questions by singing the name of one of her trip mates. The Countess sings a little song in honor of Dorinda Medley when she’s asked who brought the best wardrobe. She also shares a sweet melody for Ramona Singer when asked who put up the biggest fight for their room assignment and points to herself when it comes time to drop a name for which woman was on the prowl for men the most.

