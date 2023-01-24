Lubbock-area law enforcement arrest 30 in human trafficking bust

Lubbock-area law enforcement arrested 30 people in connection to human trafficking over the course of three days as part of what officials called Operation Blue Rain.

According to Lubbock police, the operation was conducted by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, The Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The operation in Lubbock last week came as officials in other parts of the state, including Amarillo and Midland-Odessa, performed similar large-scale stings resulting in arrests in connection with human trafficking and adult prostitution, according to statements from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In total, 22 people were arrested on felony charges for solicitation of prostitution, five were arrested for misdemeanor prostitution, and one was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Additional charges included delivery of a dangerous drug and child endangerment.

In the Midland-Odessa area, eight arrests were made while five arrests were announced in the Amarillo area.

According to LPD, the operation around Lubbock also led to law enforcement contacting two females who were identified as possible victims of human trafficking.

The arrest occurred from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21 and the following individuals were arrested and charged.

