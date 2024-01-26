Lubbock Assembly Club honors 19 high school seniors

The Assembly Club, which was formed in 1931 in Lubbock as the Assembly Dance Club, honored 19 young men and women earlier this month in its annual introduction of students during a formal dinner and dance.

The honorees are the sons and daughters and sometimes grandchildren of the members of the Assembly Club. They include the following:

Price Dickerson, Luke D'Alise, Kate Cardelli and Britton Dickerson.

Kathryn Ruth Cardelli, daughter of Ms. Jennifer Johnson Cardelli, and granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Johnson. She is a Senior at Monterey High School.

William Thomas Collier, son of Mrs. Melissa and Mr. Scott Collier. He is a Senior at Monterey High School. (not pictured)

Luke David D’Alise, son of Dr. and Mrs. Mark D’Alise. He is a Senior at All Saints Episcopal High School.

Britton Underwood Dickerson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Quinton Dickerson, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Underwood. She is a Senior at Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison, Mississippi.

Cole Kotara, Samuel Marcinkowski, Andrew Hunter, Emme Hocker and Ave Lansdell

Quinton Howard Dickerson, IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Quinton Dickerson, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Underwood. He is a Senior at Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison, Mississippi.

Mary Elizabeth Hocker, daughter of the Honorable and Mrs. Mark J. Hocker. She is a Senior at Lubbock High School.

Jacque Andrew Hunter, son of Mrs. Amy and Dr. Marque Hunter. He is a Senior at All Saints Episcopal High School.

Cole Matthew Kotara, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stan Kotara. He is a Senior at Lubbock-Cooper High School.

Jack Robinson, Arch Underwood, Kate Rodgers and Ella Scolaro.

Ava Grace Lansdell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Lansdell. She is a Senior at Coronado High School.

Samuel James Marcinkowski, son of Mrs. Laura and Mr. Dave Marcinkowski. He is a Senior at Lubbock-Cooper High School.

Caden Matthew Mead, son of Mr. and Mrs. Zane Mead. He is a Senior at All Saints Episcopal High School.

William Brown Mercer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Mercer. He is a Senior at Trinity Christian High School.

Jewel Donna Naegele, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Doug Naegele. She is a Senior at Lubbock High School.

Olivia Gywn Needham, daughter of Mrs. Wendy and Mr. Charles Needham. She is a Senior at All Saints Episcopal High School.

Jacob Nicholson, Caden Mead, William Brown Mercer, Jewel Naegele and Olivia Needham.

Jacob Emison Nicholson, son of Dr. and Mrs. Brian Nicholson. He is a Senior at Trinity Christian High School.

Jack Kelly Robinson, son of Dr. Kelly and Mr. Wesley Robinson. He is a Senior at Trinity Christian High School.

Katherine Grey Rodgers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Rodgers. She is a Senior at Trinity Christian High School.

Ella Anice Scolaro, daughter of Mrs. Margaret and Dr. Phil Scolaro. She is a Senior at All Saints Episcopal High School.

Arch Teaff Underwood, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brett Underwood, and grandson of Mrs. and Mrs. Fred Underwood. He is a Senior at All Saints Episcopal High School.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Assembly Club honors 19 high school seniors