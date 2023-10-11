The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office arrested one person in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Deputies were called out to the 9900 block of North Boston at approximately 1:32 a.m. Saturday following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz and another victim, 46-year-old Andrew Mojica. Ruiz was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he died. Mojica was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to LSO, 18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. It was not immediately clear how investigators have linked Stewart to the shooting or what prompted the violence.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock authorities arrest teen linked to deadly weekend shooting