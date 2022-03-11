Lubbock-based auto group owner gets 14-year prison sentence for lying to bank

The Lubbock-based auto group owner who lied to a bank about his company’s prospects will spend 14 years in federal prison and have to pay nearly $9.4 million in restitution, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Reagor Dykes Auto Group owner Bart Wade Reagor, 55, was found guilty in October 2021 of making false statements to a bank insured by the FDIC. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk for the Northern District of Texas.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Reagor in 2017 told the International Bank of Commerce that his auto group was “experiencing tremendous growth and expected to go public,” according to the Justice Department release. He told the bank his auto group needed money “to sustain its upward trajectory and maintain a cash cushion for each of the dealerships to operate.”

The bank granted Reagor a $10 million working capital loan distributed in July 2017 and February 2018. But Reagor moved more than $1.7 million of that into his personal account at Prosperity Bank, according to the release.

Reagor Dykes Auto Group’s CFO Shane Smith testified at trial that Reagor and his partner, Rick Dykes, regularly took money out of the business. Smith estimated the two took out more than $25 million over 10 years.

According to the release, 15 employees previously pleaded guilty to various financial crimes.

During sentencing, videos of Reagor speaking with employees showed him demeaning anybody who makes less than six-figure salaries and saying that winning in his business was more important than life, according to the release.

He told employees that anyone bringing home a five-digit salary is “broke as [expletive]” and living “a chump life.”

Videos showed him “berating his employees for not hitting their sales targets,” as well, according to the release.

“You gotta want to win more than you want to live,” Reagor says in one video, according to the release. “I do. I [expletive] die to win. I want to win every [expletive] day. Every [expletive] day, every [expletive] deal.”