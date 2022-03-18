Lubbock business news: Updates from DQ, PlainsCapital Bank

PlainsCapital Bank announces promotions

PlainsCapital Bank announced that Executive Vice President David R. Quintanilla was recently promoted to Lubbock market president. This move allows Quintanilla to focus his efforts on supporting market growth in the West Texas Region.

“I am honored to serve as our next president for the Lubbock market,” said Quintanilla. “PlainsCapital Bank has a deep history of commitment to our community and of putting relationships first. We will continue to do so by executing a client-centered approach and leveraging the highest level of personal service backed by our expertise. We’re proud to call Lubbock our hometown and look forward to continuing our support of this great community.”

Quintanilla

Quintanilla has more than 30 years of banking and commercial lending experience in the Lubbock market. He joined PlainsCapital Bank in 2013 as an executive vice president. Prior to that, he served as president at FirstCapital Bank of Texas, Lubbock.

He received his BBA in management with concentrations in finance and real estate from Texas Tech University. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business School of Banking and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

Quintanilla serves on several organization boards in the Lubbock community, including Workforce Solutions South Plains, Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business Advisory Council Emeritus and Texas Tech Rawls College of Business Excellence in Banking Advisory Council.

Previous organizations where he’s served include Lubbock Area Foundation, United Way, American Diabetes Association, Texas Tech University Athletic Council and Texas Tech University Athletic Director’s Diversity & Outreach Advisory Council.

Brewster

In The Private Bank at PlainsCapital, Danielle Brewster was recently promoted from vice president to senior vice president, wealth management market manager. She has more than 25 years of financial services experience, including 22 years in wealth management and trust services at PlainsCapital.

Brewster received a BBA in finance from Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the Cannon Financial Institute’s Trust School and earned the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designation.

“When I first began my career with this bank, we were still Plains National Bank of West Texas,” said Brewster. “I am very proud to have been a part of this organization through the various stages of growth. I am honored to continue the legacy and values set forth by the inspiring professionals who served before me.”

In addition to the promotions of Quintanilla and Brewster, PlainsCapital also announced the promotions of Justin Wooley to senior merchant services associate and Kristi Sudduth to supervisor, deposit support. Both Wooley and Sudduth have worked at the bank for more than eight years.

DQ celebrating spring with Free Cone Day

It’s back! Free Cone Day* will return on Monday, March 21 at participating DQ restaurants in Texas celebrating the arrival of spring. Each fan will receive a free small cone with a limit of one per fan while supplies last.

Fans are invited to share a photo enjoying Free Cone Day and tag @DairyQueenTX on Instagram and Twitter using “freeconeday.” Fans on Facebook can submit a photo under the “DQ Memories” tab for the opportunity to receive a $10 gift card.

Throughout March, fans also can enjoy the New Mint Brownie Blizzard® Treat. World- famous DQ soft serve is blended with brownie pieces, choco chunks and cool mint and is a perfect choice to enjoy this St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

And for fans that really love green, the Mint Chip Shake is a great reminder that spring has sprung and warmer days are ahead. A blend of crème de menthe, the world famous DQ soft serve and bursts of chocolatey shavings and topped with whipped cream.

The free small vanilla cone is available at participating locations. All day, limit one per person. While supplies last. May not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock business news: Updates from DQ, PlainsCapital Bank