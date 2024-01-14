Lubbock celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with songs, service

Miracle Washington, a member of the Fresh Anointing Praise Group performs with a flag routine during the event. The MLK Commemorative Council celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King with a four day celebration including the Saturday night MLK Youth and Young Adult Program at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Saturday, January 13, 2024.

A long weekend of events will continue through Monday in Lubbock to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through song, fellowship and community service.

Starting Friday evening, the Martin Luther King Commemorative Council of Lubbock hosted four days of events leading up to Monday's official Martin Luther King Day federal holiday. Numerous organizations and non-profits are urging Lubbockites to make the holiday a day on instead of a day off, offering volunteer opportunities to help improve the community in the spirit of the late civil rights leader.

All city of Lubbock, state and federal offices, along with banks, will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.

The Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, is playing host to the MLK council's events, including the Youth, Young Adult, College and Career program at 5:30 p.m. Saturday; the Citywide Church Service at 5 p.m. Sunday and the MLK Community Mass Choir at 6 p.m. Monday.

The events Saturday through Monday will feature the MLK Youth Mass Choir, consisting of nearly 50 people who have spent the preceding weeks practicing for the annual performances.

To celebrate and honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service, Reliant employees are treating the holiday as a “day on” rather than a “day off” by volunteering in the community.

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity and Reliant employee volunteers are teaming up on Monday to install fencing at three local Habitat homes with support from Texas Tech University Athletics volunteers.

Reliant has helped Habitat for Humanity build affordable homes for people across Texas for 15 years and has been a positive force in the Lubbock community since 2017. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity builds affordable quality housing for individuals and families with low to moderate income. Since 1987, Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has built or repaired over 150 homes, providing shelter for more than 500 adults and children.

The work site will be near 3502 E. Dartmouth Street. Volunteers are encouraged to dress warmly as temperatures that day are expected to be below freezing, although some opportunities for inside work will be available.

The Volunteer Center of Lubbock is also working to help connect volunteers with projects in need. Those interested in signing up for an opportunity can do so online at https://www.volunteerlubbock.org/.

