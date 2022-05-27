Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Business Expo a chance to network, connect with customers

Thursday was a chance for more than 100 Lubbock-area business owners and representatives to network, connecting with potential customers and meeting others in the area business community.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Expo at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, which featured more than 125 exhibitors including area businesses, non-profits, university organizations and others. This was the chamber's seventh year to host the expo, which drew about 2,500 guests to the civic center, according to Chamber spokesman David Collier.

Four-year-old Addi Wilbanks, center, enjoyed a sugar-free apple-flavored sucker as her mother, Gini Wilbanks, filled out a card at the Lubbock Pediatric Dentistry & Oral Surgery booth Thursday at the Lubbock Business Expo.

One way area businesses and organizations are able to connect with guests is through free handouts and prizes - including pens, koozies, cups and an assortment of other items emblazoned with logos and branding aimed at increasing name recognition.

For Cory Taylor, sales executive with Fat Matt Roofing, Thursday was a chance to think outside the box - and inside the bucket. Their giveaway of more than 500 Fat Matt Roofing-branded five-gallon buckets essentially became 500 mini, mobile billboards carried by guest who used the buckets to haul other goodies they picked up along the way.

"It's good for them because they have a place to carry all of their stuff and it's good for us because it's getting our name out there," Taylor said.

Taylor added that this was the third year he's participated in the Business Expo with the roofing company, saying it's proven to be a great opportunity to meet new customers and to connect with other organizations - especially non-profit groups and other community organizations they've been able to support.

Cory Taylor with Fat Matt Roofing greeted guests and helped pass out buckets Thursday during the Lubbock Business Expo at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Ahead of Thursday's event, one exhibitor and sponsor, Lacy Cotter Vardeman, owner of Cotter Key Farms, described the Business Expo as a good way to visit with customers and other business owners.

"Owning a business is not just about making a living," she said in a chamber news release. "It's about establishing relationships and becoming part of a community of businesses. The Business Expo is an excellent time for Lubbock businesses to showcase what they offer, network and meet our customers."

The event also featured two seminars, "Hiring and Retaining Employees in an Uncertain Economic Environment" and "How to Create a Better Workplace."

The hiring seminar, presented by SCORE, discussed crafting a mission, vision and values statement, how to get employees to buy-in and where to find new employees.

The workplace seminar, presented by Greenberg Media Management, focused on making "measurable change" to the workplace culture. It is not just for business owners, as employees were also invited to learn techniques on how to better the office.

