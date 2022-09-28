Lubbock City Council gives final nod to curfew ordinance renewal, enforcement

The Lubbock City Council voted to renew the city's juvenile curfew ordinance following the second and final public hearing on the matter during its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.

During a process that occurs every three years under Texas law, the council reviewed data and trends in consultation with Lubbock's police chief and municipal judge and held public hearings to collect feedback and concerns from citizens about the ordinance.

In a previous meeting on Sept. 6, the council allocated $75,000 in next year's budget to implement a 90-day pilot curfew enforcement program over the summer months, which will be funded by increasing budgeted sales tax revenues.

Under the enforcement plan, which LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell presented at the Sept. 13 meeting, the Lubbock Police Department will assign two teams of two officers to patrol for curfew violations from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The department will also staff the East Patrol Division Station with two officers during those hours, allowing a place for juveniles who are in violation of the curfew and not violating other laws to be taken. This will mean mandatory overtime for some officers.

Under a juvenile curfew enforcement pilot program previously approved and funded by the Lubbock City Council, curfew offenders will be transported to the "Curfew Center" located at LPD's East Patrol Division Station, located at 1901 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

In addition, curfew violators will receive a citation, and when a parent or guardian arrives at the patrol station to pick up their child, the parent will also be issued a citation. The fine for a juvenile curfew violation is $146, according to the Lubbock Municipal Court.

Floyd Price, a former Lubbock police officer and city councilman, spoke to the merits of a juvenile curfew center during the public hearing Tuesday, highlighting his personal experience during his more than 33 years on the force with curfew violators who made meaningful connections with police and adjusted course before getting involved in crime.

"The curfew center was more than a curfew center," Price said. "It was more than getting the children off the street. It was getting the parents involved in crime prevention."

"We made friends with these young people," Price said. "I've got some kids that are attorneys now, and I've got some that are doctors now, and so I'll tell you, it worked. Kids will actually be your best friend if they think that you care about them."

Former Lubbock police chief Thomas Nichols also spoke in "strong support" of continuing the ordinance.

"This is much, much more than just juvenile enforcement and getting kids off the street. This is a comprehensive effort in crime reduction, traffic safety, reducing (violent crime), crimes against property," Nichols said, also citing experience from his time at LPD.

"Everybody was pleased with it — and I mean everybody. I don't think (we had) one negative comment, even from a parent," he said.

One citizen rose in opposition to the ordinance, citing civil rights concerns and arguing the fines cause a financial burden on families.

The council voted unanimously to renew the ordinance, which is currently in effect and will remain in effect for at least the next three years. The resolution renewing the ordinance does not require a second reading.

