Lubbock civic leader Kathy Gilbreath remembered for long career of service

Kathy Gilbreath, a Lubbock civic leader, is being remembered for her devotion to her community and family.

Gilbreath, who was the wife of former city councilman Jim Gilbreath and a key player in the founding of Women’s Protective Services and the South Plains Food Bank, died Wednesday. She was 72.

Gilbreath's family and friends remembered her for dedicating herself to helping others and always being willing to lend a hand to those in need.

She was honored in 2014 with the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser award when the Association of Fundraising Professionals Lubbock Area Chapter hosted its 19th annual Philanthropy Day luncheon, according to A-J archives.

Gilbreath was remembered for inspiring an endless numbers of friends, colleagues, and associates throughout her career in service to the Lubbock community, and her kind and caring nature will always be remembered, according to an obituary provided by her family.

She graduated with a degree in human sciences from Texas Tech in 1973 and would work as a state parole officer in the Austin area for about three years.

Returning to Lubbock in 1977, she became Associate Executive Director of the United Way of Lubbock and later became the first United Way campaign director.

She led two feasibility studies that resulted in the formation of the Women’s Protective Services and the South Plains Food Bank. She was recognized in 1983 for the creation of Women’s Protective Services with the Women Helping Women award and later received the Women in Communication Gold Medalist Award sponsored by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Also, while with United Way, Gilbreath was named Major Gifts/Planned Giving Director and Interim President 2000-2004.

In 1984, Kathy moved to Texas Tech first as the Assistant Director of Development. She then became Director of Special Projects, Director of Annual Giving, and Interim Executive Director in 1987, and became Senior Development Officer for the College of Human Sciences. She was a member of the First Dean’s Advisory Council in 1981 and received the Distinguished Alumnae Award in the College of Human Sciences. She was a part of two endowment campaigns for Texas Tech, the Enterprise Campaign with then-Texas Tech President Lauro Cavazos in 1984 and the Horizon Campaign with Chancellor John Montford in 1997.

Gilbreath later became active in the National Society for Fund Raising Executives. She was elected 1994 Charter President of the Association of Fundraising Professionals in Lubbock. She was one of two in Lubbock who first received her Certified Fundraising designation in 1996. She actively worked at promoting endowment for non-profit organizations since serving as chairman in 1995 for the Endowment Committee for the United Way.

Kathy joined Methodist Hospital as Associate Director of Development in 1987, where she planned and developed a strategy for the development efforts with the Methodist Hospital System. In 1988-1997, she became Director of Foundation Development, which included responsibilities for all fundraising efforts, including Annual Giving, Planned Giving, Major Donor solicitation, Special Events, Finance, Fund Development, and administration of the Foundation Board and Professional Advisory Committee. Kathy’s fund-raising efforts at Covenant resulted in Knipling Education Center at the Pediatrics Hospital in 1989, creating Friends of Nursing and Friends of Allied Health programs providing education grants and scholarships to nurses and allied health professionals.

Gilbreath was also a member of the Junior League since 1978; a founding member and President of the Association of Philanthropy in 1994; consultant for the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, 2004; Vice President of the CH Foundation since 2005; shared the 2008 Rita Harmon Award from United Way with the Gilbreath family; served on the Covenant Hospital Board from 2009-2014. Kathy was Co-Chair of the Lubbock Arts Festival in 2014 and, that same year was named Outstanding Volunteer by the Association of Philanthropy. She served two terms on the University Public Art Committee, served on the Hospice of Lubbock Board; Stakeholder Co-Chairman of Imagine Lubbock Together; member of Chapter AA PEO, Pi Beta Phi Sorority, Monday Study Club and was a Master Gardener. Kathy was a member and Elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Gilbreath served on the charter committee creating the Lubbock Chapter of the Komen Foundation and served as the Second Chair of the Race for the Care in 1996. A decade later, she served again as the Underwriting Chair for the Race.

Gilbreath also served as a consultant to Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association, where she led the fund-raising activities for the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences. She was currently serving on the Texas Tech University Foundation Board.

