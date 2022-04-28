Lubbock County grand jury indicts man accused of sexually abusing boy

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted a 47-year-old man accused of sexually abusing his neighbor's son.

Jeffrey Flores is charged with five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The offense carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. The indictment, issued by the grand jury Tuesday, indicates the boy was younger than 14 years old.

Flores' charge stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began in January 2022 when the boy's mother called 911 and told responding officers that her son told her that Flores sexually assaulted him, according to a police report.

The boy's mother said Flores was a neighbor whose son is friends with her son. She said her son used to spend the night over at Flores' house. However, in the last two months her son has refused to go over to the Flores home, the report states.

The boy ultimately made an outcry to his mother, saying Flores held him down on a bed and raped him. The boy said Flores has been abusing him on and off since they moved to their home five years ago, the report states.

According to an indictment, Flores is accused of sexually abusing the boy five times on four occasions from March 2018 to January 2022.

Flores was arrested on a warrant on April 14, 2022. His bond was set at $200,000. He was released Tuesday after obtaining a surety bond.

