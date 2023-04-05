Lubbock developer facing manslaughter charges in August fatal wreck

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 32-year-old Lubbock developer surrendered to police Wednesday in connection with an investigation into a fatal August crash in South Lubbock that killed a mother and her son and injured two more children.

Jordan Merchant was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both offenses are second-degree felonies that carry a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment against Merchant.

The charge against Merchant stems from a Lubbock police crash investigation that began after officers responded to a wreck between a 2021 Ford F-250 and a 2014 Nissan Versa near the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue.

An initial investigation at the scene indicated the driver of the F-250, identified as Merchant, was traveling southbound on Indiana Avenue. Meanwhile, the driver of the Versa, identified as 44-year old Joni Smith, was traveling northbound on Indiana and turning west onto 114th Street.

The F-250 collided into the Versa's right passenger side.

Smith's 9-year-old son, Conrad Thomlinson, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. Smith suffered serious injury and was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

Two more children, who were in the Versa's rear passenger seats, suffered incapacitating injury, the warrant states.

According to the warrant, Merchant drove a pickup owned by 7B Building and Development, where he is listed as the principal and president of construction.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the driver of the F-250 ran a red light and was speeding. Thunderstorms that day brought heavy rainfall and created hazardous driving conditions.

Investigators also obtained video evidence that appeared to corroborate the witness's description of events.

Merchant remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Information on his bond has not been released.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Driver in August South Lubbock fatal crash charged with manslaughter