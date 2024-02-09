Lubbock doctor accused of writing dozens of prescriptions for women while barred from treating females

A state regulator has accused a Lubbock doctor of violating a restriction on his medical license more than 60 times over the course of about two months and on Friday temporarily barred him from practicing medicine at all.

The Texas Medical Board found Friday that Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin, a Lubbock anesthesiologist, "poses a continuing threat to public welfare" and suspended his medical license without notice, effective immediately pending a formal suspension hearing, according to a news release from the board.

The board alleges Colvin wrote more than 60 prescriptions for controlled substances, largely to female patients, between Dec. 7 and Feb. 2. During that time, a disciplinary restriction on his medical license prohibited him from treating female patients.

The Texas Medical Board initially suspended Colvin's license on Dec. 6, after his November 2023 arrest. His ability to treat male patients was restored on Jan. 30 before being rescinded again Friday.

The 70-year-old doctor is accused of inappropriately a woman during a Sept. 1 examination, according to Texas Medical Board records. The patient complained to the board that Colvin sexually abused her during the appointment and gave a detailed statement of the doctor's alleged inappropriate behavior.

The patient also reported the alleged abuse to the Lubbock Police Department, sparking a criminal investigation leading to a warrant for his arrest issued Nov. 14, according to court records.

Colvin, who has practiced medicine for about 36 years, was arrested four days later for a class A misdemeanor count of indecent assault, which carries a punishment of up to a year in jail, the Avalanche-Journal previously reported.

He is accused of "touching part of the genitals of (a woman) ... to arouse or gratify (his) sexual desires, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lubbock County Court at Law No. 1.

He was released on bond set at $25,000.

Court records show Colvin is represented by Lubbock attorney Michael King. A trial for his case has been set for June 24.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock doctor Colvin accused of writing prescriptions while suspended