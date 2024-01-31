Texas Medical Board officials temporarily prohibited a 70-year-old Lubbock anesthesiologist from treating female patients after he was accused of inappropriately touching a woman in September.

Board officials determined that Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin's unrestricted practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare, according to a board news release issued Wednesday.

The punishment was issued after the board received a complaint from one of Colvin's patients accusing him of sexually abusing her during a Sept. 1 examination, according to Texas Medical Board records.

The patient gave a detailed statement about Colvin's alleged improper behavior toward her, including sexual contact and inappropriate comments to her, the records state.

The patient also reported the abuse to the Lubbock Police Department, which began a criminal investigation.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 14, according to court records.

Colvin, who has practiced medicine for about 36 years, was arrested four days later for a class A misdemeanor count of indecent assault, which carries a punishment of up to a year in jail.

He is accused of "touching part of the genitals of (a woman) ... to arouse or gratify (his) sexual desires, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lubbock County Court at Law No. 1.

He was released on bond set at $25,000.

Court records show Colvin is represented by Lubbock attorney Michael King. A trial for his case has been set for June 24.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock doctor temporarily barred from treating women after arrest