Lubbock Fire Marshal arrested on person in connection to Wednesday's house fire

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office has arrested one person on a felony arson charge in connection to a residential structure fire earlier Wednesday morning in central Lubbock.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, 63-year-old Jesus Gonzalez was arrested after he was accused of starting a fire at a home in the 900 block of 44th Street.

Firefighters responded to the neighborhood at 11:15 a.m., where they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be incendiary.

Gonzalez has been booked in the Lubbock County Detention on a charge of 1st-degree felony arson.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: LFR Marshal arrests one person for arson after Wednesday's fire