Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson remembered for fight, advocacy after deadly crash

Matt Dawson received an Unsung Hero Award from Prosperity Bank and the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock in 2021.

Matt Dawson, a Lubbock firefighter who was seriously injured in a January 2020 crash that killed two other first responders and later advocated for legislation to support others wounded in the line of duty, has died.

Friends of Dawson confirmed his unexpected passing on Sunday.

Matt Dawson

Lubbock-area lawmakers who worked with Dawson to pass legislation in his name earlier this year shared their sadness and praised Dawson as a hero whose acts both before and after the deadly crash showed his character and commitment to service.

"Elisabeth and I are heartbroken to learn of Matt’s passing," State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said in a statement. "During this past session, I was honored to join my colleagues to pass the Matt Dawson Act that provides first responders across Texas true compensation for life changing injuries incurred in the line of duty. Without Matt, his wife and his fellow first responders, the bill would not have made it to the Governor’s desk. God Bless Matt and his family."

The Matt Dawson Act, which was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott this spring, amends the labor code to extend lifetime workers' compensation benefits to first responders who, while on the job, sustain "a serious bodily injury … that permanently prevents the employee from performing any gainful work." The bill was authored by Burrows along with Rep. Carl Tepper, R-Lubbock, and others, and was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, according to past Avalanche-Journal reporting.

"I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Matt Dawson," Tepper wrote in a statement. "Indeed the entire city is affected by this. Matt served his community well, even after the accident. He was loved by many. Deepest condolences to his family and his team of responders."

Retired Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson, center, and wife Chanda joined Rep. Dustin Burrows, sixth from left, in Austin for a Texas House committee hearing on the Matt Dawson Act on March 20, 2023. Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson, second from right, testified during the hearing.

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne shared a statement, praising Dawson as a fighter.

"He fought through the injury, fought through rehabilitation and fought so hard, every day, to be there for his family," Payne wrote. "He did it all with a smile on his face and a positive attitude. I know that Matt is resting in the arms of his Savior. Thank you for your service, Matt Dawson and thank you for your sacrifice."

Lubbock Fire Rescue firefighter Matt Dawson and his 7 year-old daughter Preslee Dawson look over the backyard of the new home that his family was presented with on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Dawson was struck by a vehicle in the line-of-duty on January 11, 2020.

Recovery, advocacy after deadly Lubbock crash

Dawson, for whom the bill is named, was one of three first responders injured while responding to a Jan. 11, 2020 wreck on icy roads on I-27 north of Lubbock.

While emergency crews were working a pair of accidents in the northbound lanes, a pickup truck traveling southbound on I-27 crossed over into the median and struck Dawson, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Hill and Lubbock police Officer Nicholas Reyna. The crash killed Hill and Reyna. Dawson was 30 at the time of the crash.

Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury and bone fractures in his legs, wrist, ribs and skull, the Avalanche-Journal reported previously. After months of recovery at a specialized rehabilitation facility in Colorado, Dawson returned to Lubbock to a hero's welcome in August of 2020. He continued to work at LFR into 2022 before he retired.

Supporters gather to welcome Matt Dawson, Lubbock firefighter injured in deadly crash

Dawson and his wife Chanda joined Burrows for a House committee hearing in March. LFR Chief Shaun Fogerson testified in support of the bill.

Fogerson praised Dawson for the courage and strength he displayed during his recovery.

"Matt Dawson has learned a lot about himself on that journey and those of us that love and respect him have what we have always thought about him confirmed: Number one, he is stronger than we are," he said. "He has dealt with pain and adversity that most of us will thankfully never know. He can fight harder than we can. There's a lot of us that would have given up just part of the way into this journey but Matt, never ever gives up."

Dawson also spoke about the act during a Senate hearing on May 4.

"How this bill will change the verbiage to help any other first responders that get hurt to be able to get them the benefits that they deserve means a lot to me," Dawson said during his testimony. "It will simplify a lot of things for any other first responders that are injured. I just don't want anybody to have to go through all the trouble that I had to go through."

The DawsonStrong972 social media page, which in the past has promoted a scholarship in Dawson's name, announced his passing on Sunday, calling it unexpected.

"We do not have any answers at this time and just ask for prayers during this extremely difficult time," the post continues. "He fought like hell these last 4 years and will missed more than words can ever describe."

In August 2021, Dawson and his family received the keys to a new mortgage-free home during a dedication ceremony at the home site in South Lubbock.

Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson, family get keys to West Texas Hero Home

West Texas Hero Homes, United Supermarkets, West Texas Home Builders Association, and Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters Association, led by retired firefighters Bryce Daniel of Aaron Daniel Homes of West Texas, Alan Tidmore of Alan Tidmore Custom Homes, and Derek Cooper of Derek Cooper Construction, all partnered to build the home.

Dawson was among several first responders honored by Prosperity Bank and The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock co-hosted the 19th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony in August 2022.

Funeral and memorial plans are still pending.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Fire Matt Dawson obit remembered fight, advocacy deadly crash