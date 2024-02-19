Who should be the Lubbock A-J student of the week?

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal accepts nominations for high school students each week until noon Sunday by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com. Online voting begins at 5 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced Friday online and in Sunday's weekend edition.

How to nominate

► School district officials can nominate a high school student for next week's award by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

► Include nomination with grade level and two or three sentences highlighting achievements by the student.

Here are this week's nominees

Mia Garcia, Plainview High School

Mia learned in December that she was awarded an ROTC Scholarship that will cover the full cost of her college education, an estimated $200,000. Mia plans to attend the University of New Mexico and pursue a degree in Mathematical Biology. Upon completion of her bachelor’s degree, Mia will be commissioned as ensign in the United States Navy. In accepting this scholarship, Mia is committing to serve five years in the Navy with an additional three years in the Navy Reserves. She plans to volunteer to serve aboard a submarine during her time in the Navy.

Elizabeth Luman, Frenship High School Ninth Grade Center

Elizabeth is an outstanding student at the FHS Ninth Grade Center who excels in the classroom. She is currently a member of the marching band and computer science groups. Her long list of awards and recognitions include receiving awards in UIL Spelling, UIL Writing, UIL Dictionary Skills, and spelling bee awards.

Frenship High's Bryleigh Norman selected as A-J's Student of the Week

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Vote for the Lubbock A-J high school student of the week