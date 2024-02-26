Who should be the Lubbock A-J student of the week?

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal accepts nominations for high school students each week until noon Sunday by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com. Online voting begins Monday morning at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced Friday online and in Sunday's weekend edition.

How to nominate

► School district officials can nominate a high school student for next week's award by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

► Include nomination with grade level and two or three sentences highlighting achievements by the student.

Here are this week's nominees

Alyssa Wilson, senior, Lubbock-Cooper High School

LCHS Choir's Alyssa Wilson was selected to participate in the TMEA All-State Treble Choir in San Antonio in February. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive, and Alyssa is one of 1,875 students out of 70,000 to be selected. She also starred as Morticia in the Lubbock-Cooper High School musical production of The Addams Family.

Julia Wilson, sophomore, Frenship High School

Julia Wilson, a sophomore at Frenship High School, is currently enrolled in honors and Gifted and Talented classes. She is also a member of Frenship’s Leo’s Club and DECA, an organization focused on strengthening her leadership and entrepreneurial skills. In addition to taking academically challenging classes and joining school clubs and organizations, Julia also spends her time volunteering and serving others through various school events, at the animal shelter, and at the South Plains Food Bank Grub Farm. Julia hopes to continue serving others as doctor.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Vote for the Lubbock A-J high school student of the week