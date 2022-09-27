Lubbock jailer arrested, accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl to inmates

A 27-year old Lubbock County jailer has been arrested in connection with a drug bust after she allegedly attempted to smuggle fentanyl to inmates.

Taylor Millett faces a first-degree felony charged of possession and intent to deliver a controlled substance in connection with a drug bust and operation that Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said he personally witnessed.

Rowe hosted a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the Lubbock County Detention Center, where Millett had been an employee for two years. She was booked into the jail on Tuesday after she was arrested shortly after 1 p.m.

Follow lubbockonline.com for more on this story.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock jailer accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl to inmates