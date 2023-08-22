Lubbock judge allows rapper's lyrics to be used against defendant in murder trial

Jurors were seated Monday to hear testimony in the murder trial of a local rapper accused of gunning down a homeless man walking in a neighborhood near downtown Lubbock two years ago.

Prosecutors in the 364th District Court are also expected to play during the guilt-innocence phase of the trial lyric's of a song that featured 23-year-old Tazmin Paul, who performs under the alias of 806Taz, rapping about killing someone walking on the street.

Paul has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Aug. 11, 2021 arrest, in connection with the deadly shooting of 41-year-old Seattle Salazar near the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue U.

1 arrested in deadly Central Lubbock shooting

He is one of two people facing a murder charge for their roles in the deadly shooting. Murder carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Jesus Tijerina, 26, is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center while he awaits trial.

Deadly shooting in central Lubbock

Their charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes investigation that began about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2021, when police officers were called to the intersection for reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found Salazar in the south east corner of the intersection.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw two Hispanic men in an older model white Chevrolet SUV circling the 2100 block of 16th Street before multiple gunshots rang out in the neighborhood.

Officers found videos from security cameras they believed recorded the vehicle used in the shooting and identified Tiejerina as one of the occupants.

Tijerina told investigators the day after the shooting that he was driving the vehicle, a 1999 white Chevrolet Suburban, which was owned by his employer but that he was allowed to use.

A search of the vehicle yielded two .22 shell casings, which resembled the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

He said Paul was his passenger and he was giving him a ride home after work.

He said as they approached Lubbock High school, Paul repeatedly claimed that someone was following him.

Tijerina said they were traveling west and stopped at a stop sign when Paul drew a pistol and fired several rounds.

They continued westbound, turned southbound on the next street, then turned east on the next street where he told Paul to get out of the vehicle.

Tijerina reportedly said Paul exited the vehicle and walked away.

He reportedly said that after the shooting, Paul sent him text messages including instructions for disposing the murder weapon. Another text message included a screen shot from local news about the shooting.

Murder trial proceeds

Prosecutors and defense attorneys worked most of Monday paring a pool of 63 potential jurors into a 12-member panel with one alternate juror.

On Friday, District Judge William Eichman ruled that Paul's rap lyrics in the song, "Man Down," will be admissible in the guilt-innocence phase of the trial if prosecutors could show the lyrics describe the way Salazar was shot and killed.

In the song, Paul sings: "Know this [expletive] is going to be shocking/if I catch a [expletive] walking/he trying to play me like I'm a [expletive]/you know how I rock it/I pull up on a [expletive] quick with that [expletive] stick/get that [expletive] hit for a couple of bricks."

A video for the song was uploaded about five days before the deadly shooting.

Under Texas law, character evidence is generally inadmissible in the guilt-innocence phase of a trial.

However, an exception could be made if the evidence can prove the defendant's motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identify, absence of mistake or lack of accident.

Eichman said during the hearing that he understood many lyrics depicting violence and murder are solely artistic expressions. He cited artists including Johnny Cash who sang about shooting a man in Reno "Just to watch him die" and Freddie Mercury, whose lyrics in "Bohemian Rhapsody" described killing a man.

But neither musicians were accused of killing people in the ways they sang about - or at all.

In Paul's case, he said prosecutors would have to link him to Salazar's homicide then show that his raps were based on reality.

"But you got to show that first ... If it is shown that this murder was committed this way, then it's admissible," he said. "It's a fact issue for the jury to decide at that point."

Prosecutors also plan to play a portion of Paul's interview posted on the 806er, a YouTube Channel that interviews local hip-hop artists, in which he says, "I'm rapping about how I'm living, so you can feel my emotion on that ho."

Paul's defense attorney, Michael King, argued that the lyrics prosecutors plan to prejudice jurors against his client.

"... the introduction of the video and lyrics serve one purpose: to demonstrate to the jury that Tazmin Paul wrote explicit and violent lyrics, which consequently, and would enable the jury to view him as a violent and aggressive individual."

In his motion to exclude the lyrics, King referred to a trial in which Eichman presided over also involving Treshon Stokes, a local rapper charged with trafficking cocaine.

"While the lyrics to Tazmin Paul's songs are incredibly violent, as are the lyrics to many rap songs, the instant case is distinguishable from (Stoke's case) in that crucial way: Tazmin Paul's lyrics are a fictional account of the 'gangsta' lifestyle, while Stokes' lyrics described his day-to-day events," King wrote.

In Stokes' case, Eichman also allowed prosecutors to present Stoke's lyrics to jurors.

To prove Stokes’ intent to sell drugs, prosecutors published a redacted video of Stokes’ song, “Juice in the Da City” that was posted on YouTube and viewed more than 100,000 times.

In the video, which was shot a month before his arrest, Stokes rapped about drug trafficking with a crew. The video also featured four of the five men arrested with Stokes.

“Put a cookie in the pot and white that ----- into a lobster,” was one of the lyrics jurors heard.

An expert witness said "cookie" was a reference to crack cocaine and the lyric was about making money selling drugs.

Stokes' defense attorney, Charles Chambers, told the white, mostly middle-aged jurors that his client was an artist putting on the persona of a drug dealer in his music and was singing about what he’s observed on the streets in the east side of Lubbock.

“It just happens to be what's popular,” Chambers said. “And a person has a right to sing what they want to without it being used to send them to the pen.”

A jury found Stokes guilty as charged and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Paul's trial continues this week in Lubbock County court.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Trial begins for man accused in 2021 Central Lubbock deadly shooting