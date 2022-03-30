Lubbock judge hands 70 year sentence to man for girlfriend's slaying

Enrique Cuvillier, right, is escorted out of the 364th District Court in Lubbock during a break in his trial. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison for killing Evelyn Denise Rarden in 2015.

A Lubbock judge told a 36-year-old man he deserved the 70-year prison sentence he handed down for his "awful" actions when he strangled his girlfriend to death in 2015.

Judge William Eichman told Enrique Cuvillier on Wednesday that while he acknowledged that he took responsibility for his actions, he couldn't get past his statements to investigators about how he killed Evelyn Denise Rarden in their trailer home in Shallowater on Dec. 29, 2015.

"That's just awful behavior - there's just no way else to put it," Eichman told Cuvillier. "And you ruined a lot of lives."

Cuvillier, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Dec. 30, 2015 arrest, pleaded guilty on March 30 to a count of murder in the 364th District Court.

However, his plea was not part of a deal with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office. Instead, he entered what is referred to as an open plea and left the court to decide his punishment.

The sentence Eichman handed down came after a punishment bench trial that began Monday.

Prosecutors asked the court to send Cuvillier to prison for life, saying the gravity of his actions amount to the maximum punishment.

Defense attorney Rusty Gunter argued to the court that a sentence in the 30-40 year range satisfies justice and acknowledges his client's acceptance of responsibility and the efforts he's taken while in jail to improve his life and understand what compelled his actions that night and not repeat them.

'Something didn't seem right'

Cuvillier's charge stems from a Lubbock County Sheriff's Office investigation that came after Rarden's daughter found her dead in her trailer home close to midnight on Dec. 29, 2015 in the 7300 block of County Road 6100.

A responding deputy told the court he found no evidence of foul play at the scene where he learned that before Rarden died, she was in the middle of cooking dinner at the home she shared with her daughter, son-in-law and his brother Cuvillier.

"(The home) wasn't in disarray," he said.

The deputy told the court that there were a few things that didn't add up, such as the food still cooking when Rarden died, her body being found on the floor of the bedroom instead of the bed and her glasses being placed on a pair of sneakers.

"Something didn't seem right," he said.

No strangling injuries could be seen on Rarden's neck, which was common in about 50 percent of strangling cases, a deputy medical examiner with the Tarrant County Medical Examiners office told the court.

Meanwhile, the deputy said Cuvillier arrived at the home asking about what happened. He said Cuvillier said he had an argument with Rarden, saying he suspected her of cheating on him but said he didn't harm her.

The deputy said Cuvillier appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was moving around a lot.

"He seemed angry," he said.

What he didn't know was that shortly before the 911 call after Rarden was found, Audra Barboza told the court that Cuvillier entered the bedroom she shared with her husband, saying he believed he'd just killed Rarden.

She said she rushed to her mother's room and started chest compressions on her. Her frantic call to 911 was played to the court.

Barboza told the court, Cuvillier left the trailer before deputies arrived and returned as her mother's body was being taken away. She said Cuvillier acted like he didn't know what happened.

She said she didn't immediately tell deputies that Cuvillier admitted to killing her mother, saying she was afraid that her husband, Cuvillier's brother, was on parole and didn't want him to get in trouble.

"I was in shock," she said. "I didn’t know what to do I was just trying to save my mom."

However, the deputy learned that Rarden was heard arguing with her boyfriend, later identified as Cuvillier, earlier that evening.

Barboza told the court that the argument wasn't actually the first time Cuvillier tried strangling her mother that day.

She said she and her husband were in their room when they heard noise from the living room. She said they came out to see Cuvillier strangling her mother on the couch.

Barboza said her husband pried Cuviller off her mother.

Abundio Barboza told the court that his brother appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, his drug of choice, and said he believed Rarden was part of a plot to ruin their family.

He said his brother has struggled with addiction most of his life and becomes paranoid while on drugs, often talking about people trying to kill him.

Audra Barboza described Cuvillier, who often used drugs, as a physicaly abusive boyfriend, saying her mother would tell her that he would hit her during their seven- to eight-month-long relationship.

She said as her mother's body was being loaded in an ambulance, her husband spoke to Cuviller and convinced him to surrender to law enforcement and admit to killing her mother.

About 4 a.m. the next day, deputies were dispatched to a white pickup truck parked in front of the Sheriff's Office. In the vehicle, deputies found Audra and Abundio Barboza and Cuvillier, who the report states was on drugs and needed medical attention.

While waiting for medics, Cuvillier admitted to killing Rarden and was immediately arrested.

Investigators met with Cuvillier after he was free of the effects of the drugs and admitted again to killing Rarden by strangling her because he was upset with her for cheating on him.

Cuvillier's interview with investigators was played to the court.

During the interview, Cuvillier told investigators that he strangled Rarden in the kitchen sideways so he didn't have to look at her. He expressed frustration, saying he had to strangle Rarden multiple times because she "kept trying to come back to life."

After strangling Rarden, Cuvillier said he picked her up like a suitcase and carried her to the bedroom where he dropped her on the floor.

The court also heard evidence that in five months before her death, Rarden called 911 complaining that Cuvillier was calling her with threats on her life.

A deputy who met with Rarden told the court that Cuvillier called Rarden in his presence and began threatening to kill and dismember her. He said he heard Cuvillier tell Rarden that law enforcement wouldn't protect her and he would take as many officers with him as he could.

"He was referencing taking her life and taking her to the after-life party" the deputy said.

However, the deputy said no charges were filed against Cuvillier. He said an investigators report indicated that Rarden did not want to cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Cuvillier was arrested that day on an unrelated case in Abernathy.

A deputy was also called to tell the court about an incident in 2016, that that while in jail on the murder charge, Cuvillier was taken to the hospital when he ingested methamphetamine.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: