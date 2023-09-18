Lubbock jury hands down 50-year prison sentence in continuous child sex abuse case

A Lubbock jury sentenced on Thursday a 46-year-old man to 50 years in prison hours after finding him guilty of sexually abusing two girls for nearly a decade.

Jurors deliberated for more than three hours before returning to the 137th District Court with their verdict finding Jerimy Purcell guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

He faced a punishment of 25 years to life without parole.

Jerimy Purcell

After a brief punishment trial, it took jurors about 15 minutes to deliberate his 50-year sentence.

Prosecutor Cassie Nesbitt said after the trial she was satisfied with the verdict, which see said amounts to a life sentence for Purcell.

"He will be 95 years old when he is able to get out of prison," she said. "We asked for a sentence that would never allow him to be able to get out and hurt any child again. The jury did that."

Purcell's attorney, David Guinn, said after the trial that his client will file an appeal.

"While we're most disappointed in the verdict, we respect the jury's careful deliberations," he said.

Purcell was accused of 16 acts of sexual abuse that ranged from aggravated sexual assault to indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Jurors had to agree that he committed at least two acts of sexual abuse outside of a 30-day window to convict him.

The verdicts came after a four-day trial during which jurors heard from the two victims, now in their early 20s, who said Purcell began sexually abusing them when they each turned 6 years old.

However, they said Purcell began grooming them on sexual behavior a few years before.

The abuse continued for about nine years when the girls make their outcries.

They said they knew Purcell's actions were wrong when the abuse began to hurt. However, the said Purcell, who they saw as a father-figure, convinced them to keep secret the abuse, saying if they told anyone they would be taken from their mother.

The younger sister told jurors that she made her outcry the day she was set to be baptized and wanted to tell her mother to clear her conscience.

When the elder sister said she made her outcry to a school counselor later that day after learning of her sister's outcry.

Among the evidence presented to jurors was Purcell's internet history, which showed him searching for specific teenage-themed pornographic videos performing sexual acts his victims refused to participate in.

Nesbitt said she believed Purcell was hoping to learn to convince his victims to participate in those sex acts.

The women told jurors that Purcell robbed them of their childhoods and tainted their happy memories.

However, during their victim impact statements they have found the strength to move on with their lives and not have Purcell's abuse define them.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man in child sex abuse case sentenced to 50 years in prison