Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 people in a two-day prostitution sting,

Police announced 24 arrests were made over the course of a two-day human trafficking operation in central Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, in conjunction with The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Lubbock Fire Rescue conducted the operation on Monday and Tuesday, according to a statement from LPD.

The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, eight arrests for misdemeanor prostitution and two for Possession of Marijuana.

One female, who was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking, is not listed below.

Villarreal-Jimenez, Veronica, 52 Prostitution

Chadwick, Timikyo, 26 Prostitution

Thomas, Drew, 40 Solicitation Prostitution

White, William, 29 Solicitation Prostitution

Allen, Paullena, 28 Prostitution LPD Warrants x 2

Browder, Dylan, 52 Solicitation Prostitution

Cleveland, Deondray, 28 Solicitation Prostitution LPD Warrant

Lee, Christopher, 38 Solicitation Prostitution UCW Possession of Marijuana Possession of Dangerous Drug

Howard, Aliyah, 28 Prostitution LPD Warrants x 2 TCIC Warrant

Williams, Ta’Nasha, 21 Possession of Marijuana LPD Warrant

Scroggins, Hannah, 33 Prostitution

Hernandez, Adrian, 26 Solicitation Prostitution

Coleman, Dereck, 37 Solicitation Prostitution

Gibbs, Timothy, 57 Solicitation Prostitution

Richardson, Eric Wayne, 51 Solicitation Prostitution

Morse, Jaime, 28 Prostitution

Smith, Bryan, 39 Solicitation Prostitution

Hampton, Douglas, 41 Solicitation Prostitution

Castillo-Gonzales, Kandrac, 40 Solicitation Prostitution

Mcknight, Douglas, 50 Solicitation Prostitution

Mccallen, Shante, 29 Prostitution LPD Warrants x 4

Hudson, Dayshondreck, 30 Possession of Marijuana LPD Warrants x 4

Traylor, Jatoya, 25 Prostitution



This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 24 people arrested by Lubbock police, sheriff in prostitution sting