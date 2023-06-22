Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 people in a two-day prostitution sting,
Police announced 24 arrests were made over the course of a two-day human trafficking operation in central Lubbock.
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, in conjunction with The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Lubbock Fire Rescue conducted the operation on Monday and Tuesday, according to a statement from LPD.
The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, eight arrests for misdemeanor prostitution and two for Possession of Marijuana.
One female, who was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking, is not listed below.
Villarreal-Jimenez, Veronica, 52
Prostitution
Chadwick, Timikyo, 26
Prostitution
Thomas, Drew, 40
Solicitation Prostitution
White, William, 29
Solicitation Prostitution
Allen, Paullena, 28
Prostitution
LPD Warrants x 2
Browder, Dylan, 52
Solicitation Prostitution
Cleveland, Deondray, 28
Solicitation Prostitution
LPD Warrant
Lee, Christopher, 38
Solicitation Prostitution
UCW
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Dangerous Drug
Howard, Aliyah, 28
Prostitution
LPD Warrants x 2
TCIC Warrant
Williams, Ta’Nasha, 21
Possession of Marijuana
LPD Warrant
Scroggins, Hannah, 33
Prostitution
Hernandez, Adrian, 26
Solicitation Prostitution
Coleman, Dereck, 37
Solicitation Prostitution
Gibbs, Timothy, 57
Solicitation Prostitution
Richardson, Eric Wayne, 51
Solicitation Prostitution
Morse, Jaime, 28
Prostitution
Smith, Bryan, 39
Solicitation Prostitution
Hampton, Douglas, 41
Solicitation Prostitution
Castillo-Gonzales, Kandrac, 40
Solicitation Prostitution
Mcknight, Douglas, 50
Solicitation Prostitution
Mccallen, Shante, 29
Prostitution
LPD Warrants x 4
Hudson, Dayshondreck, 30
Possession of Marijuana
LPD Warrants x 4
Traylor, Jatoya, 25
Prostitution
