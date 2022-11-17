Lubbock law enforcement captures escaped Hall County inmate

A multi-agency manhunt for a 48-year-old man who escaped from the Hall County detention center in Memphis following a multi-agency manhunt ended with his capture late Thursday morning at an agricultural research facility north of Lubbock.

The hunt for Gary Darnell also prompted the cancellation of classes in New Deal.

Gary Darnell

Darnell was taken into custody without incident about 9:50 Thursday morning at the Bayer Crop Center in far north Lubbock, according to a Lubbock Sheriff's Office news release.

Lubbock Sheriff's officials were notified about 3 a.m. of an escaped inmate from Hall County, the release states, which did not disclose the circumstances of Darnell's escape or the charges he was held on.

Darnell, described as 5’07” and 160 pounds, was last seen in the New Deal area prior to his capture. He was being held at the Hall County Jail on a count of manufacture/delivery of control substance.

Deputies spotted a vehicle near I-27 and Loop 461 in New Deal they believe Darnell was driving. Deputies chased the vehicle and the pursuit ended on south side of New Deal where the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away, the release states.

The Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public safety were also helping in the search for Darnell, the release states.

Bayer officials issued a statement saying workers at the facility located between Lubbock and New Deal saw an intruder on the property about 5:30 a.m. and called police.

However, the person, later identified as Darnell, ran into one of the buildings when police arrived.

About 40 employees were on the campus at the time and the facility was placed on lockdown, the release states. The lockdown lasted until about 10 a.m. when Darnell was captured.

No one was injured.

"The safety of our employees, colleagues, and the communities where we live and work is most important to Bayer," the statement reads. "We appreciate the rapid response of law enforcement, and are grateful the situation has come to a peaceful conclusion. We will be providing Bayer team members with support and counseling in the coming days."

Thank you to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders.

New Deal ISD announced Thursday's classes were canceled "with the safety of the students and staff as the top priority." The district said the area football playoff game scheduled for Thursday evening in Denver City would continue as planned.

The A-J's Alex Driggars contributed to this report.

