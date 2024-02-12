Lubbock Lions Club to host 72nd annual pancake festival

The Lubbock Lions Club will host its 72nd annual pancake festival from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The Lubbock Lions Club held the 71st Annual Pancake Festival at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The event was held from 7am through 8pm. The all-you-can-eat event featured approximately 6,000 lbs. of pancake mix, 41,000 oz. of syrup, 46,500 servings of milk and orange juice, over 2000 bags of cotton candy, 240 gallons of coffee, 80,000 sausage links, 2,000 bags of popcorn and over 23,000 slices of bacon.

The annual event traditionally brings thousands of Lubbockites to the civic center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, and serves as the non-profit Lions Club's biggest fundraiser of the year, helping the club support its many philanthropic efforts.

Lions club members say they hope to create a festive atmosphere featuring family friendly entertainment, music and, of course, pancakes. There will also be the usual assortment of breakfast staples including sausage, bacon, orange juice and coffee.

The festival plans to live up to its "all-you-can-eat" promise, using 6,000 pounds of pancake mix, 80,000 sausage links, 41,000 ounces of pancake syrup, 23,000 slices of bacon, over 2,000 bags of cotton candy and popcorn, and 46,500 servings of milk and orange juice and 240 gallons of coffee.

There will be raffle prizes available for one token to benefit some important organizations. Some of the organizations that have benefited from this for the past couple of years include the Adult Eyeglass Program, Boy Scout Troop 157, LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Children’s Miracle Network, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, Sick Children’s Clinic of Lubbock, YWCA Adaptive Aquatics Program, Catholic Charities, and the Texas Lions Camp for children with special needs. Donation bins for eyeglasses and hearing aids will also be at the festival.

Children under 4 and first responders in uniform get in for free. Ticket were $10 in advance and will be $12 at the door.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Lions Club to host 72nd annual pancake festival