Lubbock Lions Club hosts 72nd annual pancake festival

Lubbock City Council District 1 Celebrity Cook Christy Martinez-Garcia flips pancakes. The Lubbock Lions Club held their 72nd Annual Pancake Festival at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

The Lubbock Lions Club hosted its 72nd annual pancake festival Saturday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The annual event traditionally brings thousands of Lubbockites to the civic center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, and serves as the non-profit Lions Club's biggest fundraiser of the year, helping the club support its many philanthropic efforts.

Lions club members created a festive atmosphere featuring family friendly entertainment, music and, of course, pancakes. There was also the usual assortment of breakfast staples including sausage, bacon, orange juice and coffee.

Pancakes and sausage wait to be eaten. The Lubbock Lions Club held their 72nd Annual Pancake Festival at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

The festival lived up to its "all-you-can-eat" promise, using 6,000 pounds of pancake mix, 80,000 sausage links, 41,000 ounces of pancake syrup, 23,000 slices of bacon, over 2,000 bags of cotton candy and popcorn, and 46,500 servings of milk and orange juice and 240 gallons of coffee.

There were also raffle prizes available for one token to benefit some important organizations. Some of the organizations that have benefited from this for the past couple of years include the Adult Eyeglass Program, Boy Scout Troop 157, LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Children’s Miracle Network, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, Sick Children’s Clinic of Lubbock, YWCA Adaptive Aquatics Program, Catholic Charities, and the Texas Lions Camp for children with special needs. Donation bins for eyeglasses and hearing aids were at the festival.

Texas Tech School of Law student Bronson Phillips packages cotton candy to be given out. The Lubbock Lions Club held their 72nd Annual Pancake Festival at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Lions Club hosts 72nd annual pancake festival