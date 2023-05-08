Lubbock man accused of buying machine gun conversion kits for AR-15-style rifles

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 22-year-old Lubbock man who reportedly admitted to ordering from China devices that would convert AR-15 rifles into machine guns appeared in Lubbock court Monday after he was arrested by federal agents last week.

Christopher James Garcia, who was arrested Thursday, faces federal counts of possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He appeared Monday before 140th District Judge Douglas Freitag for an initial appearance. Federal law allows judges at the state level to hold magistration hearings for federal cases.

A detention and preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant.

The charge against Christopher James Garcia came April 27 and resulted from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that began when United States Customs agents in Louisville, Kentucky, intercepted a package from Hong Kong, China bound for Lubbock, according to a criminal complaint filed by ATF agents.

An ATF agent inspected the contents of the box and recognized them as drop-in auto sears, which when installed into an AR-15 allows the weapon to fire more than one round with a single trigger pull. The package contained 10 drop-in auto sears, the complaint states.

Under the Gun Control Act and National Firearms Act, the parts are considered machineguns.

The package also contained the "leg" of a Glock Machine Gun Conversion device that allows a Glock pistol to fire more than one round with a single trigger pull.

The name of the package's recipient did not appear to live at the Lubbock address. However, agents learned that Garcia ordered the parts and set up an undercover operation to arrest him. They also believe that Garcia used other aliases to order more packages, the complaint alleges.

A search of his vehicle yielded two pistols, more than 350 THC cartridges and $20,000 in cash.

During an interview with agents, Garcia reportedly admitted to knowing that installing drop-in auto sears converts semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.

He also reportedly admitted to selling marijuana and carrying firearms for protection during drug deals, saying he'd been shot at during a drug-deal-turned robbery at one time.

Garcia remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man accused of buying AR-15 machine gun conversion parts