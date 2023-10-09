Lubbock man accused of giving teen STD pleads guilty, placed on probation

An 18-year-old woman confronted in court the man who raped her five years ago, telling him last week that she no longer blames herself for his actions.

The woman told Xavier Mendez, 24, that she spent years believing she deserved what happened to her for getting into his vehicle after meeting him online.

However, with the help of therapy, she realized the blame rested squarely on his head; that he took advantage of a gullible child desperate for attention, she said.

"I regret blaming myself more than I did you," she said. "So now I blame you. I do not forgive you."

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal does not identify victims of sexual abuse.

Mendez, who has been out on bond since May 2020, appeared with his attorney in the 364th District Court where he pleaded guilty to a count of injury to a child, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

Mendez admitted that he injured the girl by raping her on Nov. 12, 2018, in the parking lot of a funeral home in west Lubbock, according to court documents. However, the injury to a child charge does not require offenders to register as a sex offender.

As part of his plea with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office, District Judge William Eichman set aside Mendez's conviction and placed him on 10 years of community supervision.

If Mendez successfully completes his community supervision, the case against him will be dismissed. However, if prosecutors file to revoke his probation, he faces the full range of punishment -- two to 10 years in prison -- and his time on probation cannot be used as credit.

Mendez was initially charged with a second-degree felony count of sexual assault of a child, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison. That case was dismissed as part of his plea.

Prosecutors said the plea agreement would have spared the victim from having to testify during a trial and relive the abuse.

The case against Mendez stems from a Nov. 29, 2018, investigation into a sexual assault report made by the girl’s mother after doctors told her that her daughter had two sexually transmitted diseases.

The girl told a Lubbock police detective that she met Mendez on Instagram a few months earlier. She said she told Mendez that she was 13 years old, the warrant states.

On Nov. 12, 2018, the girl said Mendez invited her to hang out and she snuck out of her home to meet him. She said Mendez drove around for a while before parking and raping her, the warrant states.

The girl said she did not tell him no.

“I was just there,” she said, according to the warrant. “It happened so fast.”

Mendez spoke to police and reportedly admitted to the abuse, saying he knew it was wrong.

A warrant for Mendez’s arrest was issued May 4, 2020 and he was booked four days later into the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was released the same day on a bond set at $25,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man accused of giving teen STD pleads guilty, gets probation