Lubbock man accused in fatal crash added to Texas Most Wanted List

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old Lubbock man wanted in Lubbock for manslaughter in connection with a 2020 fatal single-vehicle crash South of Lubbock.

Tanner Cole Lermon was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List on Tuesday for manslaughter, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lermon, 21, of Lubbock, is a known affiliate of the Crips gang and has been wanted since November 2021.

Lermon was arrested in December 2020 in Hudspeth County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He bonded out of jail, according to DPS officials.

The manslaughter charge stems from an April 30, 2020 single-vehicle crash south of Lubbock that left one woman dead.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded about 8:40 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in Near 130th Street and U.S. 87.

According to a DPS news release crash investigators believe Lermon was driving a 2005 Dodge Pickup truck southbound on US 87. The pickup truck veered into the center median and Lermon reportedly lost control of the vehicle when he tried to pull back onto the roadway.

The truck crossed into the northbound lanes before crashing into the barrow ditch on the northbound side. The truck rolled before coming stopping and partially blocking the service road.

The occupant of the pickup truck -- identified as 29-year-old Haley Erin Steele of Lubbock -- died at the scene. Lermon, who was later identified as the driver of the truck, was treated on scene by EMS, according to the release.

During an enhanced field sobriety test troopers found indicators Lermon was under the influence of drugs when he was under the influence of drugs. A blood test later showed he had THC -- the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana and methamphetamine in his system, according to court records.

Troopers also found methamphetamine and heroin in the truck.

No arrests were made immediately after the crash as investigators were unsure who was driving. Lermon reportedly told troopers that Steele was drove the truck during the crash.

A warrant was issued for Lermon's arrest when investigators found evidence that Lermon was driving the vehicle.

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Lermon in Dec. 7 for manslaughter.

Lermon was also convicted in 2019 for possession of a controlled substance and in 2020 for theft of property.

According to DPS, Lermon is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 155 pounds. He has tattoos on both his left and right arms.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous, DPS officials said.

Crime Stoppers is offering cash reward up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

To be eligible for the cash reward, individuals must submit information through one of the three ways:

Call the Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-252-8477 Submit a tip through the DPS website by choosing the fugitive you have information on. Submit a tip through Facebook, by clicking the "Submit at Tip" link under the profile's "About" section.

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous, according to DPS.

