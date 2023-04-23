Lubbock man arrested after 8-hour armed standoff with police, SWAT

A close up of sirens on a police car.

A man is in custody after an eight-hour standoff with police in North Lubbock, which police say was prompted in reference to the recent death of a 2-month-old infant.

A release from Lubbock Police Department states David Garcia, 38, was allegedly armed and threatening self-harm at a residence in the 3100 block of Auburn Street when a female called the police department's communications center at 5:24 p.m. Saturday. She was not at the residence.

Officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the residence before requesting assistance from LPD SWAT and negotiators at 5:41 p.m.

According to the release, Garcia discharged his firearm multiple times in the direction of officers outside his home, while officers deployed chemical gas into the home throughout the call.

Though circumstances of the infant's death were unknown at the time, Garcia was named as a suspect early on in the case. Investigators were able to determine that the infant "had injuries consistent with abuse, and the (April 20) death was believed to be criminal in nature."

An arrest warrant was obtained for Garcia for First-Degree Felony Aggravated Assault, which he was arrested for at the conclusion of the standoff.

Additional charges are still expected, and the investigation is ongoing, according to LPD.

