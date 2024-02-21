Lubbock man arrested in undercover fentanyl investigation facing federal charges

A Lubbock police investigation into a fentanyl dealing operation resulted in the search of an apartment where officers found thousands of pills containing the deadly drug at an apartment across the street from Texas Tech.

Now, federal charges have been filed against the target of the investigation.

A federal grand jury returned indictments on Feb. 14 against 30-year-old Kazavian Kejuan "Kilo" McKenzie, charging him with counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

His charge stems from a Lubbock police investigation in October that involved the use of a confidential informant who reportedly bought fentanyl from McKenzie at his apartment at The Square apartment complex in the 1600 block of Avenue Y.

According to court documents, between Oct. 15 and 22, the informant working for police investigators reportedly bought from McKenzie fentanyl pills made to look like Percocet.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a no-knock search warrant on Oct. 26 for McKenzie's apartment. The search yielded evidence including more than 4,100 fentanyl pills, and two semi-automatic pistols, according to court documents.

McKenzie and two other people were arrested following the search. McKenzie was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center were he remains.

