Lubbock man charged, accused of stabbing dog through fence

A 35-year-old man faces a felony charge after police believe he stabbed a dog in the neck through the chain link fence of a north Lubbock home late last year.

Joe Banda faces a felony count of cruelty to non-livestock animals after he was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury. The charge is a third-degree felony and carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

His charge stems from a Nov. 13 Lubbock police investigation that began with a reported civil disturbance about 7:50 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Emory Street.

Responding officers met with a woman who said she saw a man stabbing her dog through the chain link gate, according to a police report.

The dog's owner told police she yelled at the man who ran away east bound down the alley, the report states.

The woman said her dog suffered multiple stab wounds on and around its neck and face.

While officers were on scene, a report of a theft at Amigo's Supermarket on north University Avenue came on the radio.

Officers responding to that call met with store employees who pointed out the suspected thief on the property.

According to the report, the officers approached the subject, later identified as Banda, who reportedly asked, unprompted, if they were talking to him about the dog he stabbed.

Banda reportedly told officers he was walking on Flint Avenue when a loose dog attacked him.

Banda reportedly said he ran from the dog, which jumped back into its yard. However, Banda reportedly said he began stabbing the dog through the chain link fence.

Banda was unable to describe where he was when he the dog first chased him or how he was able to escape the dog yet end up at the alley where the dog was now in its yard.

The dog is recovering and doing well, officials said.

Officers arrested Banda on animal cruelty and theft charges. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remains.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man charged, accused of stabbing dog through fence