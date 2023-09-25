Lubbock man facing federal, state child porn charges

A 28-year-old Lubbock man accused of uploading more than a dozen materials depicting child sexual abuse will be held in custody while his case is pending.

Tavian Austin Garza was arrested last week at a south Lubbock fast food restaurant and appeared two days later before a U.S. magistrate judge for an initial appearance on federal child pornography charges.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Garza on Sept. 13, charging him with counts of receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

He is accused of possessing at least one image depicting child sexual abuse involving a child younger than 12.

He is set to appear Monday for an arraignment.

On Friday, Garza signed paperwork waiving his right to a detention hearing, meaning a magistrate judge can order his detention until his case is adjudicated.

Garza was initially indicted in state court after Lubbock County grand jurors in January returned an indictment charging him with five counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

In one of the counts, Garza is accused of possessing materials that depicted the sexual abuse of an infant.

His charge stems from a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation that began in February 2022 when a special agent received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 13 files uploaded to an online storage account contained child sexual abuse materials, according to court documents obtained by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Electronic communication services are required by law to contact the center if they believe child sexual abuse materials are being uploaded or downloaded from their servers.

The documents indicate the files were uploaded to the account on Nov. 30, 2021.

The DPS officer tracked the storage account to a phone number linked to Garza.

The files, one of which was a nine-minute video, depicted children engaging in sexual acts.

The officer noted that the children in the materials "have looks of confusion, embarrassment, and shame on their faces."

A warrant for Garza's arrest on the state charges was issued in October and he was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Court records show Garza was released on a surety bond on April 13.

Following his arrest on the federal charges, Garza's bond for the state charged was surrendered. His bonding company reported to the court that he had failed on two occasions to follow a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

