Lubbock man found guilty in 1997 murder case

Pedro Erevia is escorted out of the 364th District Court during a break in his murder trial in the September 1997 shooting death of Steven Johnson.

A 44-year-old man faces five years to life in prison after a Lubbock jury on Friday found him guilty for his role in a deadly shooting in east Lubbock 24 years ago.

A 12 person jury deliberated for three hours before returning to the 364th District Court with their verdict finding Pedro Erevia guilty of murder in the Sept. 9, 1997 shooting death of Steven Johnson in the 2700 block of Colgate Street.

He is one of two men accused in the deadly shooting. Fabian Madrid, 42, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.

The two were arrested in January 2021, after police investigators were spoke with a jail inmate who told them he supplied the gun used in Johnson's slaying.

The verdict came after four days of testmony from witnesses who have kept silent for decades about their involvement in the shooting.

Among the witnesses who testified against Erevia was Madrid.

Madrid, who was 17 at the time but had been selling drugs since he was in seventh grade, told jurors that he and Erevia were driving on the east side of Lubbock looking for a quick way to find drugs, particularly crack cocaine, after his stash of drugs, cash and a gun was stolen earlier in the day.

Madrid told the jurors he and Erevia's plan that night was to either buy or rob someone of drugs.

He said he drove was driving down Colgate Street hoping to find somone to get drugs from when he heard a whistle that he thought was someone flagging him. He made a U-turn and was putting the vehicle in park when he was pushed forward and felt the pressure of a gunshot behind him.

He said Erevia began yelling at him to drive away.

Eurasha Thurman told jurors she and Johnson were sitting on the hood of his car that was parked in his driveway that night when a brown vehicle drove past them, made a U-Turn, stopped in the middle of the road and called Johnson over.

She told jurors Johnson walked over the passenger side of the vehicle and began yelling at her that the people in the vehicle had a gun and ran away.

A Tararnt County deputy medical examiner told jurors medical records show Johnson was shot in the back.

Johnson was taken to the hospital where he died.

Richard Lara, who is, told jurors he lent to Erevia his gold two-door Pontiac Grand Prix, which Madrid drove that night.

Meanwhile, Hector Ruiz Jr., who is facing an unrelated drug case, told jurors he lent Madrid his 9mm pistol that prosecutors said Erevia used to shoot Johnson.

He told jurors that shortly after the shooting, the two men came to his apartment to return the gun and told them it was used in the a shooting. He said Erevia told him he "shot that ------," and that he "bet he wouldn't be walking up to another car again."

Police investigators told jurors Erevia and Madrid were included in a list of potential suspects since at least 2000, but were unable to find any credible information to link them to the shooting.

The case would be passed on to multiple detectives over the years until in 2020 when Daniel Chavez, a longtime drug dealer, who had been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison contacted police through his attorney with information about the case and pointed them to Ruiz, who was selling drugs for Chavez at the time.

In exchange for his statement to police, federal prosecutors applied for a sentence reduction and a federal judge reduced his punishment by eight years.

In his closing arguments, defense attorney Audie Reese told jurors described Ruiz, Lara and Madrid as "scumbags" and "opportinistic" saying they were using his client, who did not testify, as a scapegoat to get out of trouble.

"These are the kind of people who would use a fall guy, a patsy, which is Pedro Erevia, to get out of trouble," he said.

Defense attorney Cardine Watson said his client has consistently denied for years his involvement in the crime.

Reese asked jurors to focus the inconsistencies of the men's statements, which included the different recollections of when they were told about the shooting.

However, neither of the men were offered immunity or plea deals in exchange for their testimony.

Prosecutor Mandi Say told jurors that Madrid's testimony could be used against him at his trial.

She explained to jurors that the 24-years that have passed and the men's drug use have affected their memories.

"They all have different memories and they all have been abusing drugs," she said.

However, she said the main points remain the same, that Madrid and Erevia, used Lara's vehicle and Ruiz's gun to shoot and kill Steven Johnson.

The trial will resume on Tuesday to determine Erevia's punishment.

