Lubbock man found guilty for role in 2017 armed robbery

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A Lubbock County jury found a 38-year-old man guilty for his role in a 2017 armed robbery at a Lubbock game room.

Joshua Gilder, who has been out on bond since December 2018, faces five years to life in prison and will be sentenced in late June District Judge William Eichman in the 364th District Court.

Eichman remanded Gilder to custody following the jury's unanimous verdict.

Gilder was one of three men arrested in connection with the Aug. 28, 2017 armed robbery at the Highway 87 Game Room as the business was closing for the day. The robbers made off with about $5,000.

Prosecutors told jurors the two robbers were helped by one of the game room's employees, Javier Rodriguez, who is also charged with aggravated robbery.

One woman, who was the named victim in the charge and worked as a book keeper for the game room, told police one of the robbers who was armed with a pistol snatched her phone from her hand.

The woman woman testified at the trial, telling jurors she was afraid during the robbery and recalled one of the robbers saying, "We can do this the hard way or the easy way."

Investigators determined that the robbery was staged and collected phones that linked Rodriguez to Gilder and Payne.

Prosecutor Austin Sanford in his closing argument told jurors that evidence presented to them, which included testimony from one of the co-defendant's, showed that Gilder led the robbery, ordering Christopher Payne, who had the gun, to take the cellphone from the woman, who worked as a book keeper for the game room.

Under the law of parties, Gilder's actions during the robbery made him guilty of aggravated robbery even if he didn't have the gun.

"(Gilder) directed every person in that room," Sanford said.

Payne, who pleaded guilty in August to a count of aggravated robbery in exchange for a 13-year prison sentence, could be seen holding the pistol at his side as he snatched the phone out of the woman's hand.

The robbery was caught on the game room's security cameras and footage of the crime was played to jurors during the three-day trial.

However, the video did not have audio.

Defense attorney Jaime Lopez told there was no evidence that the robbers made an explicit threat. He said the woman's inconsistent statements left her credibility in question. He argued that, in the video, she did not appear frightened as the robbers moved around the game room, which failed to support an aggravated robbery conviction.

"There's no indication of fear on that video, no reaction, no flinching ... no surprise from her," Lopez told jurors.

Lopez ran out of time during his closing argument but indicated the evidence shown to jurors at trial was only sufficient to find his client guilty of a theft charge, which was listed as a lesser-included offense in the court's instruction to jurors.

Sanford told jurors that none of the evidence indicated that the woman took part in the robbery, which he said Lopez suggested during the trial.

Rodriguez testified at the trial and was given testimonial immunity. He said the woman was not part of the robbery and said Gilder and Payne asked who else was in the game room, which showed they didn't know she was there.

"How could she be in on it, if they didn't know she was there?," Sanford said.

Sanford said even if jurors didn't believe the woman was afraid, the presence of the gun was enough to prove the robbers were still threatening her, which is an element of aggravated robbery.

"This act alone is a threat," Sanford told jurors as he held at his side the gun presented as an exhibit at the trial. "When someone pulls out a gun instructing you what to do, that's a threat."

However, he argued that common sense was enough to believe that the woman was afraid of the gun and was frozen in fear.

That's what you do when a gun is pointed at you, you freeze," he said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man found guilty for role in 2017 armed robbery