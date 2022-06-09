Lubbock man gets 15 years in prison for strangling baby

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 29-year-old man was sentenced Thursday morning to 15 years in prison for severely injuring a 7-week-old girl he admitted to squeezing and strangling.

Santiago Espinel-Orduna pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated assault, causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon in exchange for two, 15-year prison sentences. The offense is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Santiago Espinel-Orduna

He also pleaded guilty to a count of injury to a child in exchange in exchange for the 10-year prison sentence, which is the maximum penalty for the offense.

The three sentences will run concurrently. A deadly weapon finding was made in the case, which would require Espinel-Orduna to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Defense attorney Chris Wanner told the court during a plea hearing that his client was not a U.S. citizen and faces deportation.

Espinel-Orduna's charge stems from a police investigation that began in September 2020 when doctors in Fort Worth found injuries on his 7-week-old daughter that they believed resulted from physical abuse.

Espinal-Orduna and his wife were visiting family in Knox City, where they noticed the girl's arm was swollen and was having trouble moving.

The girl was airlifted to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. Doctors there found she suffered a broken humerus bone and clavicle. The girl also suffered multiple bone fractures on the girl's body that were in various stages of healing. Doctors also found burst blood vessels in the girl's eyes that was consistent with strangulation.

Detectives in Fort Worth spoke to Espinal-Orduna, who told them he was the only person with the girl at the time since his wife was out working.

He initially denied injuring the girl. However, he ultimately confessed to detectives to squeezing the girl tightly and strangling her, he said he was frustrated with the infant because he was tired and couldn't sleep when the the girl cried.

During the interview with detectives, he demonstrated how he injured the girl on a doll.

An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest in Lubbock, where the abuse happened. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he has been held since Feb. 8, 2021.

Prosecutor Laura Beth-Fossett described the case as heartbreaking and one of the worst she's seen. She said despite the facts of the case, the law as written limited the charge against Espinel-Orduna to a second-degree felony.

However, she said the girl recovered from her injuries, which did not appear to affect her development.

"Due to the baby's young age, she is able to recover better than if it was an older child," she said. "But it was a 7-week old (child) and I can only imagine that her entire life (at that point) had been hell."

