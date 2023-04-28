Lubbock man gets life sentence admitting causing baby's death by stuffing her in backpack

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 30-year-old man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole after admitting to causing the death of his girlfriend's infant daughter three years ago by leaving her in in a backpack on the floorboard of his vehicle for hours while worked.

Trevor Rowe, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Jan. 8, 2020, arrest, pleaded guilty to a count of capital murder in exchange for a life sentence without parole, in connection with the death of 10-month old Marion Jester-Montoya.

Rowe admitted to cramming the girl in a backpack on Jan. 7, 2020, and leaving her in his vehicle as she asphyxiated.

Rowe called 911 for help near the intersection of 130th Street and Upland Avenue saying the girl was not breathing. He told the dispatcher he was pulling his Dodge Charger over and was starting CPR on the child.

First responders arrived and took the child to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Rowe told police that evening that he left the child with her mother while the mother slept from 9 to 10 a.m. earlier in the day, then picked the child up and took her to his job site in the area of 130th Street and Upland Avenue. The warrant states he “crammed” the child into a black backpack and placed her in the front passenger floorboard of his car.

He said he started to work and came back later to check on the child, who had gotten out of the backpack. He said he placed the child back in the backpack on the floorboard and continued working until about 1 p.m. During his lunchtime, he unzipped the backpack and saw the child lightly crying but breathing.

He drove to a fast-food restaurant, two stores and returned to work, putting the backpack in the trunk of his car via a backseat pass-through, according to the warrant.

He came back to the car about 4:50 p.m. to check on the child, who he discovered had turned white and was not breathing.

Prosecutors said an autopsy report showed the girl asphyxiated.

“Trevor Rowe advised he knew that placing a person into a trunk was dangerous to human life,” reads the warrant. “Trevor Rowe advised that placing someone into a backpack was even more dangerous.”

But the warrant does not elaborate on why Rowe allegedly took these actions. He did tell police the child had not eaten since about 8 p.m. the night before.

