A 34-year-old man has been indicted on a felony charge of attempted arson in connection with an incident at a Lubbock home in April 2021.

Joseph Leland Huntsman was indicted Tuesday in connection with an April 8 incident in which Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the 3300 block of 62nd Street after mental health case workers called for help after a family member reported he allegedly wanted to set their house on fire.

Huntsman was accused of tampering with a natural gas supply line feeding into a water heater.

He was previously charged with arson in a fire that destroyed a central Lubbock home in early 2020.

He was initially arrested shortly after that fire that was reported about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at a two-story house in the 2400 block of 25th Street, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue and county jail records. He was released on bond.

Investigators believe Huntsman ignited the fire and then woke up a second adult in the house.

The structure was left unstable due to fire damage and water damage and was declared to be a total loss.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze.

Investigators have not revealed how or why they believe Huntsman ignited the fire, but classified the cause as incendiary. No injuries were reported.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man indicted on attempted arson charge