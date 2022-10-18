Lubbock man indicted in deadly freeway shooting

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 31-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a woman on Marsha Sharp Freeway last month was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury.

Lee McKine Jr. is charged with a count of murder in the Sept. 17 shooting death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia. The offense carried a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight at an afterhours club in west Lubbock County, according to court documents.

Warrant: Fight at afterhours club in West Lubbock leads to deadly shooting on MSF

The charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began when Lubbock police were called about 4:15 a.m. to Covenant Medical Center where Garcia was taken for a gunshot wound after the vehicle she was in was fired on from another vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.

Garcia died from her injuries shortly after, the warrant states.

Detectives with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes unit believe Garcia and her friends were at an after-hours club near the intersection of 50th Street and Research Boulevard.

Security camera footage from the club showed Garcia's group got into a fight with another group of people that included McKine, according to police officials.

During the fight, a man armed with an semi-automatic pistol walked around in front of the club, and out of the cameras' view. Investigators believed the man began shooting because people could be seen running away, the warrant states.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from 7.62 caliber rounds from the area where the shooting was, the warrant states.

Meanwhile, Garcia and her group drove away. However, the video showed the gunman and two other people enter a dark-colored Ford Mustang, which speeds away, the warrant states.

Garcia's group were in the 4600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway when investigators believe the gunman's vehicle caught up to them and began firing at their vehicle.

Investigators found on the freeway a shell casing that resembled the ones found at the after-hours club, court documents state.

Story continues

Garcia was struck and her driver headed to Covenant Medical Center.

Investigators believe McKine resembled the gunman seen in the video and obtained a warrant for his arrest. By then, McKine was already at the jail after he was arrested by Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies about 5:30 a.m. for speeding and an outstanding traffic warrant.

McKine's vehicle was not searched and was released to two women, one of whom resided at a home in the 1900 block of East Auburn Street, where homicide detectives found the vehicle McKine was driving.

A search of the home yielded a rifle that fired bullets of the same caliber found at the scenes.

McKine remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond on the murder charge was set at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man indicted in deadly freeway shooting