Lubbock man indicted in mother's stabbing death, seeks reduced bond

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigates a domestic disturbance-turned-homicide Thursday evening, Aug. 10, 2023, in the 4500 block of 20th Street.

A Lubbock County Grand jury this week indicted 24-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the stabbing death last month of his mother in a central Lubbock neighborhood.

Peter Martinelli is charged with murder in the Aug. 11 stabbing death of his mother, 62-year-old Brigitte Curtis in a scene that unfolded before multiple witnesses in the front yard of a home.

Martinelli's charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit that began when Lubbock police officers responding a reported domestic disturbance about 7:10 p.m. in the 4500 block of 20th Street encountered Martinelli covered in blood and in the driveway.

Martinelli reportedly ran away from officers, who chased him around the house before catching him, the affidavit states.

During the chase, the officers found Curtis in the backyard suffering a large gash on her neck.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced Curtis dead.

Detectives with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were called to the scene and spoke to witnesses who reportedly saw the slaying.

One witness told homicide detectives on Thursday that Martinelli assaulted his mother in the front yard of their home. The witness said Martinelli appeared to have a weapon in his hands when he attacked his mother with overhead strikes, the affidavit states.

Curtis fell to the ground and her son knelt over her body and continued to attack her, the witness told detectives.

Meanwhile, another witness, who didn't see the initial assault, told detectives that Martinelli sprayed his mother with a garden hose before dragging her to the back yard, the affidavit states.

Martinelli was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond is set at $500,000.

Court records show he is currently housed in the Collin County Detention Center.

In Aug. 30, Martinelli's attorney, Justin Kiechler, filed a motion in the 140th District Court to reduce his bond.

"[Martinelli’s] confinement and restraint is illegal because bond is excessive, oppressive, and beyond the financial means of the defendant," the motion states.

A hearing on the motion does not appear to have been set at present.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man indicted in mother's stabbing death