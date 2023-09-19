Lubbock man linked to fatal shooting arrested on evidence tampering charge

A 67-year-old man injured in a shooting Saturday in East Lubbock that left a woman dead was booked Tuesday morning into the Lubbock County Detention Center on an evidence tampering charge.

Phenix Burns, Jr. was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence with intent to impair investigators.

Burns was one of two people injured in a shooting about 7:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ivory Avenue.

Lubbock police officers responding to a shots-fired call in the area found 49-year-old Levone Madden and 63-year-old Martha Maden suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where Madden died.

Investigators learned that a third person, Burns, also suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, officials said.

An initial investigation indicated Burns had Madden were socializing in all day. However, in the evening, the two began arguing in the 2600 block of Ivory Avenue and the argument escalated and the men shot at each other. Maden was struck during the cross fire.

