Lubbock man linked to fatal shooting indicted on evidence tampering charge

A 67-year-old man accused of hiding the firearms investigators believe was used in a September fatal shooting was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury on an evidence tampering charge.

Phenix Burns, Jr., who is out on bond, is charged with tampering or fabricating evidence with intent to impair an investigation.

Burns was one of two people injured in a shooting about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 2600 block of Ivory Avenue.

Lubbock police officers responding to a shots-fired call in the area found 49-year-old Levone Madden and 63-year-old Martha Maden suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where Madden died.

Investigators learned that a third person, Burns, also suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, officials said.

An initial investigation indicated Burns and Madden were socializing all day. However, in the evening, the two began arguing in the 2600 block of Ivory Avenue and the argument escalated and the men shot at each other, according to a police news release.

Maden was struck during the cross fire and suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to a probable cause affidavit.

At the hospital, Burns reportedly admitted to his involvement in the shooting. However, the document does not disclose what the two men argued about before they shot at each other.

Evidence collected from the scene corroborated Burns' and witness statements that indicated two firearms were used.

During his interview, Burns reportedly told detectives he took Madden's firearm out of fear someone else would pick up the weapon and shoot him with it.

He said he hid both his weapon and Madden's weapon and refused to tell detectives where they were until he was released from the hospital.

Detectives called Burns numerous times on Sunday after he was released from the hospital. Burns reportedly called the detectives and told them the two firearms were taken from behind the dumpster where he hid them.

Jail records show Burns was released on bond the next day.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man facing evidence tampering charge in fatal shooting