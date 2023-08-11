Lubbock man who made molds of children's genitals sentenced to 45 years

A 43-year-old man arrested in June was sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing four boys in 2017, including creating silicone molds of their genitals.

Nathaniel Williams appeared in the 140th District court with his attorney, Matt Chandler, and pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of sexual performance of a child and a count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

In exchange for his plea, Williams was sentenced to 45 years in prison on the aggravated sexual assault charge and the maximum sentence of 20 years for the remaining three charges. Those sentences will run concurrently.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Williams, who worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service, has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his June 8 arrest near the intersection of 34th Street and Marsha Sharp Freeway.

His arrest stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began when one of the victims told his father that Williams sexually abused him in 2017, when he was 10 years old.

During further investigation into the case detectives learned that Williams created silicone molds of the genitals of two boys who were also 10 years old at the time, resulting in the charges of sexual performance of a child filed against him.

Williams also admitted to touching the genitals of a 13-year-old boy.

Williams initial indictment also included four counts of promotion of child pornography and two more counts of sexual performance of a child. However, as part of his plea, those counts were dismissed.

The disposition of Williams' case was so quick that investigators were still going through the evidence in the case including his computers.

Prosecutor Cassie Graham told the court that as part of the plea deal with Williams, the district attorney's office will not bring additional charges against him once investigators finish going through the evidence.

However, possible charges may be filed if a new victim is identified. The deal also doesn't prevent potential federal charges to be filed against Williams.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man admits to sexually abusing children