Lubbock man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal wreck, gets probation

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

Gabriel Castillo wept as he stood beside his attorney and listened to his former girlfriend's family members express the grief and anger they've waited two years to share with him.

Dee Ann Flores, Megan Martinez's mother, told Castillo, 20, that he played God with her daughter's life the day he sped down the southbound lanes of West Loop 289 and crashed, killing her daughter.

"The images of that wreck were horrific," she said.

Flores told Castillo that her daughter was mangled by the wreck to the point that morticians were unable to restore her face.

"We had to have a closed casket due to your poor choices," she said.

Before Flores gave her victim impact statement in the 140th District Court, Castillo pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter as part of a deal with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office. He faced between two to 20 years in prison.

Dozens of Martinez's family members, wearing shirts that bore her name and picture, sat in the courtroom to watch Castillo's plea hearing.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Castillo was placed on 10 years of probation. If he violates the conditions of his community supervision, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Castillo's charge stems from an April 16, 2021, crash in southbound lanes of the 3000 block of the West Loop 289 access road.

Police crash investigators believe Castillo was speeding in an SUV southbound on the West Loop 289 access road when the SUV left the roadway and struck the pole of an electronic traffic sign.

Castillo suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center. Martinez, who was the only passenger in the SUV, died at the scene, police officials said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 5, 2021 after a Lubbock County grand jury returned an indictment against him for manslaughter. Lubbock police arrested him about three weeks later and he was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

He was released on bond a week later, according to court records.

Prosecutor Erin Van Pelt described the case as a difficult one.

"Because there's a family who lost their loved one without the opportunity to say goodbye, just kind of suddenly in the middle of their day," she said. "There's nothing that we can do to bring their family member back, of course, if there was a resolution that I could have for the family to do that I would. I think the defendant's demeanor during the plea probably tells you how hard this case was on every side."

She described Martinez's family as kind and a great example of grace.

"Just in the way that they supported their lost loved one while also showing that they stand together as a family," she said.

Ashley Hernandez, Martinez's sister, told Castillo that his selfish actions that day sentenced her family to a life without her sister. She said she misses her sisters laugh, and bright smile.

"This is something we all have to deal with every single day of our lives," she said. "I will never forgive you."

Franky Martinez, Megan's father, told Castillo he wrecked his life when he killed his daughter.

"I can never forgive you," he said. "I never will. You took an innocent life and you walk away with 10 years probation. Good luck."

Castillo's attorney, Travis Ware, said his client remains distraught by the fatal wreck. He said Martinez was the love of Castillo's life.

He said had the case gone to trial, he believed a jury likely would have put his client on probation because of the mitigating circumstances in the crash and his client's remorse.

"He is devastated," Ware said. "And nothing that law enforcement or the judicial system could do to him would be any worse than what he had to suffer with the grief of knowing that he was driving that car and Megan did not survive the accident. And he blames himself and that's the reason you saw him weeping in court was he holds himself responsible and accountable. He loved her very much."

Ware said before the crash, Castillo and Martinez argued in the vehicle as he sped down the road. Two witnesses at the scene said they saw Castillo swerve to avoid a vehicle that pulled out in front of him from the P.F. Chang's parking lot.

However, it had been raining that day and Castillo lost control of the SUV when it hit a puddle of water and hydroplaned. The SUV went off the road into a muddy patch on the grass median and struck the pole, killing Martinez.

"(It was) one careless moment of speeding and hitting water and mud," he said. "There was no alcohol involved and he was never determined to be intoxicated."

He said Castillo's clean criminal history also played a factor in the plea deal.

"He had never committed any offense at all before," he said. "He was special needs going through school and he had an impeccable reputation. He had a difficult time in school and he was special needs going through school and the District Attorney's office quite properly and appropriately realized that a jury would more than likely see that nothing they could do to him would punish him any more than what he was going to have to go through, knowing for the rest of his life what he did."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Gabriel Castillo pleads guilty to manslaughter, placed on probation