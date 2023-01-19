Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for abusing teenager

A federal district judge in Lubbock recently sentenced to 25 years in prison a 29-year-old man who he said disregarded the humanity of the children he preyed upon to satisfy his sexual desires.

U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix told Eric Alexander Darcy during a Jan. 12 sentencing hearing that he's shown an unwillingness to stop from acting on his desires.

He said he needed to impose a sentence that sent a message that he had to respect the law regardless of how he felt.

"The harm done to children is immeasurable and will never cease," he said. "You used them as if they were nothing to get what you want, ignoring their own humanity."

In addition to the 300-month sentence, Darcy will also be on supervised release for 20 years.

Darcy pleaded guilty in September to a count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, faced between 10 years to life in prison. However, a pre-sentencing report provided a suggested punishment between 188 to 235 months in prison.

The case against Darcy stemmed from a July 2021 Lubbock police investigation resulting from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user from the Lubbock area was chatting with minors on Yubo, a French social networking app.

Detectives identified Darcy as the user and interviewed him about a year later. During that interview Darcy admitted that he exchanged intimate images from people he believed were children. A search of his phone yielded at least one video of a prepubescent child engaging in a sexual act.

However, Darcy also admitted to sexually abusing two of his family members - a 15-year-old and a 4-year-old.

Darcy, who worked as a long-haul truck driver, admitted to bringing the 15-year-old family member on a three-week long trip through Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi and Arkansas where he sexually abused her multiple times. In Texas, Darcy abused the girl in Lubbock, Amarillo, Mount Vernon and Abilene, court records state.

Story continues

Darcy's defense attorney Wade Iverson, asked the court for a punishment within the guideline range. He said his client's conduct was a result of a depression after his divorce in 2017 that led him down a dark path in which he sought sexual thrills online.

Darcy addressed the court and asked for mercy.

"I know that what I've done is awful," he said. "I can't ask for forgiveness from anyone except my God and I ask him also for mercy. I ask you for mercy as well. That's all I can ask."

However, prosecutor Callie Woolam argued to the court that the evidence showed that Darcy's predatory conduct started before his divorce and may have even caused it.

"The defendant is clearly a predator of children," she said.

She said court records show Darcy's wife told investigators that Darcy once sent images of his genitals to a 16-year-old girl who then used it to extort him for money.

"The defendant didn't learn from those actions and continued to prey on those children including those he knew and those he didn't know," she said.

Woolam told the court that Darcy joined a website that requires users to input their ages in order to separate children from adults. Instead, Darcy created an account that put him in contact with children. Records show his chats involved sexual conversation with minors even exchanged intimate pictures with them.

Woolam said evidence showed he paid children as young as 12 to send him inappropriate images and videos of them.

At one point, Darcy offered one girl hundreds of dollars to meet with him. However, he changed his mind out of fear of getting caught, Woolam said.

Instead, Woolam said Darcy focused his attention on children he had access to, and preyed on members of his family. She said he abused the teenage family member in horrific ways when he took her on the weekslong trip.

''This is something that will live with her forever," she said.

Hendrix concluded that the guideline range was unreasonable given the evidence of extensive abuse Darcy inflicted. He told Darcy that the evidence showed he sought to abuse children he found online and the ones entrusted in his care.

"You engage in extensive sexual abuse and predation of minors," he said. "And especially concerning is that you used every available platform or avenue you have to satisfy your sexual desires against minors"

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for abusing teenager