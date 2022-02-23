Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for murder in 1997 shooting death

Pedro Erevia is escorted out of the 364th District Court during a break in his murder trial in the September 1997 shooting death of Steven Johnson.

A 44-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to 25 years in prison for his role in a decades-old murder case in east Lubbock.

Pedro Erevia, who on Friday was found guilty of murder in the 1997 deadly shooting of 26-year-old Steven Johnson in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street, stood quietly next to his attorneys as Judge William Eichman read the jury's verdict.

Murder, a first-degree felony, carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. Jurors deliberated for about four hours before returning to the 364th District Court with their sentence.

More: Lubbock man found guilty in 1997 murder case

On Friday, jurors found that Erevia shot and killed Johnson on Sept. 8, 1997 in the 2700 block of Colgate Street. The verdict came after a five-day trial during which his co-defendant, Fabian Madrid, told jurors he and Erevia were driving around Lubbock looking for drugs and were either going to buy it or rob someone for it.

Madrid, who testified without an immunity agreement with prosecutors, said he was driving another man's Pontiac Grand Prix and gave Erevia, who was in the passenger side, a Glock 9mm pistol.

More: Suspect in North Lubbock deadly road rage shooting arrested

Pedro Erevia is escorted out of the 364th District Court during a break in his murder trial. He pleaded not guilty in the September 1997 shooting death of Steven Johnson.

He said they were driving down the block of 2700 block of Colgate Street looking for someone who would sell them crack cocaine, when he heard a whistle, that he believed was meant to flag him down.

He said as he was putting the vehicle in park, he was pushed forward, heard a gunshot behind him and was told by Erevia to speed away.

He said he didn't learn until the next day that Johnson was shot.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for murder in 1997 shooting death