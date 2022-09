Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2019 deadly shooting

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 31-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison after he admitted to shooting and killing a man and then driving away in his vehicle.

Ivain Ray Jimenez, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his May 26, 2019 arrest, pleaded guilty to a count of murder in the 364th District Court. He admitted to shooting and killing 27-year-old Luis Martinez.

Jimenez was arrested a day after Lubbock EMS crews responding to reports of an injured man near the intersection of 37th Street and Avenue P, found Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound in his back. Martinez was taken to a Lubbock hospital where he died

A witness at the scene told police officers Martinez approached him after exiting from the driver’s seat of a four-door passenger car and said, “He just shot me in the back,” before collapsing, an arrest warrant states.

The witness said he saw the suspected shooter move from the passenger seat of the vehicle to the driver’s seat and drive away, the warrant states.

Lubbock police investigators found security camera video that showed Jimenez driving the vehicle in which Martinez was allegedly shot.

Lubbock police found Martinez's vehicle parked at the home of Jimenez's ex-girlfriend.

Phone records showed Jimenez placed calls from The Carriage House Inn where Jimenez and another person were evicted for trying to rob another guest. The guest identified Jimenez to investigators as the person who tried to rob him armed with a silver revolver pistol.

Detectives also found footage from a pawn shop that showed Martinez, Jimenez entering the store with other people. Another witness told detectives that Jimenez was looking to buy a gun from the store. Jimenez can be seen wearing a silver necklace.

Meanwhile, detectives found footage from a hotel near the scene of the deadly shooting that showed Martinez's vehicle arriving at the parking lot before a man who resembled Jimenez, wearing the silver necklace, walking across the parking lot before entering the vehicle.

The vehicle can be seen circling the building and heading north on Avenue P. At the intersection on 37th Street, Martinez can be seen exiting the vehicle, stumbling and collapsing.

Five days later, Lubbock police also arrested Jimenez' girlfriend at the time. Melinda Rodriguez reportedly told police she was in the vehicle when Jimenez shot Martinez and reportedly admitted to taking the murder weapon and throwing it in a dumpster near the intersection of Fourth Street and Toledo Avenue, the warrant states.

Rodriguez faces a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man sentenced in fatal 2019 shooting