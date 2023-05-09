Lubbock man sentenced to 60 years in fatal 2020 crash

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

District Judge John McClendon said Monday he didn't need to hear closing arguments from attorneys to help him determine that a 60-year prison sentence was an appropriate punishment for the 31-year-old man fled the scene of a deadly crash three years ago in Central Lubbock.

He told Benjamin Mitchell that the evidence presented, to him during a weeklong bench trial showed him that he had no respect for human life or authority.

"You're dangerous," McClendon told Mitchell. "You're a dangerous person and there's a place for dangerous people."

Mitchell faced five years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of failure to stop and render aid involving a death, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Benjamin Mitchell is escorted Monday out of the 137th District Court where he was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a Sept. 15, 2020, hit-and-run crash that killed two people in the 4600 block of Avenue Q.

However, a prior conviction for a 2013 sexual assault of a child charge enhances his punishment to five years to life in prison.

He also faces two counts of manslaughter that remain pending, prosecutors said.

McClendon also found that Mitchell used his vehicle in a way that made it a deadly weapon, which aggravated the charge and requires Mitchell to serve half of his sentence, 30 years in this case, before he is parole eligible. It's the same amount of time an offender sentenced to life in prison would have to serve before they can apply for parole.

"Mr. Mitchell, it is rare to have somebody stand in front of me who shows as little remorse as you have," McClendon told Mitchell.

McClendon told Mitchell that his actions not only the night of the crash but his actions before and after led to his decision to hand down two 60-year prison sentences that will run concurrently.

"This is what your life has led you to," McClendon told Mitchell.

Mitchell's charges stem from a Lubbock police investigation of a Sept. 15, 2020 hit-and-run crash in the 4600 block of Avenue Q where responding officers found the bodies of two people and their wrecked motorcycle.

Mitchell admitted to driving a Buick Lacrosse southbound when he struck 40-year-old Anthony Childers and 31-year-old Barbara Matthews of Hobbs, New Mexico, who were on a motorcycle in front of him. Mitchell fled the scene without offering assistance or calling 911.

Childers and Matthews died at the scene.

The crash was caught on video by security cameras from nearby businesses. The footage showed the motorcycle traveled east on 46th Street, approaching the intersection at Avenue Q.

Meanwhile, video from another business showed the Buick speeding down Avenue Q.

The motorcycle could be seen yielding right of way to an oncoming vehicle before entering the intersection and turning south on Avenue Q. Shortly after, the Buick struck the back of the motorcycle, causing a large dust cloud to erupt.

"I saw the video, I saw how fast you were going, compared to the other vehicles that were also going down that street," McClendon said. "And while you might not have intended to take the lives of (Childers and Matthews), when you're going that fast and you've been drinking and doing whatever else you've been doing, you have absolutely no margin for error."

The Buick could be seen fishtailing slightly before regaining control and speeding away.

The crash disintegrated the motorcycle and its parts were scattered all over the crash site, the warrant states.

A crash investigator told the court that crash data taken from the vehicle showed Mitchell was coasting at 106 mph about two seconds before the crash and struck the motorcycle at close to 103 mph.

A witness told the court that she and Mitchell were bar hopping that evening and had gone to at least three bars.

"And on that evening the consequences were absolutely as bad as they could possibly be," McClendon told Mitchell. "And you knew it. So you kept running."

A tipster later called Lubbock police with information that the vehicle involved in the wreck was parked behind duplexes in the 2100 block of 50th Street. An officer found the vehicle in an alley behind one of the duplexes.

Mitchell was identified as the driver after the Buick’s owners called the police to report it stolen.

One of the owners told detectives she believed Mitchell, her sister's boyfriend whom she knew by the name "Benzo," was the last person driving the vehicle, the warrant states.

She described Mitchell as controlling and was the reason she and her sister are estranged, the warrant states.

Another person described "Benzo" as a fast driver and "is not the most upstanding citizen." He said Benzo was the driver of a black Tahoe that led police on a chase two months before, the warrant states.

A search of the Buick yielded letters addressed to Mitchell and documents that listed his prisoner number.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that two months before the fatal crash, Mitchell was involved in a pursuit with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

The trooper told the court he was stopping a driver, later identified as Mitchell, for a traffic violation on the Marsha Sharp Freeway. However, the driver sped away from him and he gave chase.

The pursuit, which reached speeds of 87 mph, ended at the intersection of the Freeway and Avenue Q, when Mitchell crashed into a pillar under the overpass trying to make a U-turn. Mitchell then bailed from his vehicle and tried to run away. Mitchell's children, aged 9 and 11, were in the vehicle and also ran away.

Mitchell was arrested at the scene. The trooper told the court he found a bag of cocaine and about $5,000 cash in Mitchell's pockets. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was later released on bond.

"You also had substances on you that you clearly shouldn't have had, especially with kids in the car," McClendon Mitchell. "The way that you dealt with it, you ran and you lost control of the vehicle you put it into a pillar on the highway. Thankfully, your children weren't hurt."

Two days after the deadly September 2020 crash, Lubbock police sought the public’s help to find Mitchell, who was flagged for a parole violation in connection with the 2013 sexual assault of a child conviction.

The victim in that case appeared in court last week said she and Mitchell were in a sexual relationship when he was in his 20s and she was in high school. The relationship went on for months until her father found out.

She recounted a situation when she became concerned for her safety, saying Mitchell became jealous and attacked her when he heard her talking on the phone with a male friend.

Court records show he served about four years of his eight-year sentence for his sexual assault of a child conviction and released on parole in June 2019.

"You got out, and almost immediately, started doing things that are unacceptable in our society," McClendon said.

Mitchell was eventually arrested in October 2020 in Michigan by members of the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, who found methamphetamine on Mitchell.

Mitchell's arresting officer in Michigan told the court the defendant admitted to selling drugs, saying he was going to use the profits to hire a lawyer to represent him in the deadly crash in Lubbock.

"You were willing to sell to addicts for your own profit," McClendon told Mitchell. "The idea that you would run to Michigan to raise money to come back here and hire and attorney to face your charges ... It's ridiculous. The way you were choosing to try to raise that money, it's unbelievable."

McClendon also heard Mitchell's phone calls with his parents, which he said revealed his true nature.

"While you might have had a rough upbringing and it might not have been easy, your mom certainly never deserved to be spoken to the way that she was," he said. "And while it might not seem like much, it shows a pretty clear picture of who you are."

McClendon told Mitchell the evidence showed him he'd do anything to escape the consequences of his actions.

"This didn't have to happen," he told Mitchell. "And unfortunately it did and you aren't running anymore."

Desmond Calvillo said he traveled from Hobbs to watch the trial with their family members.

He said Mitchell got what he deserved.

He said Childers and Matthews were his best friends and described them as fun to be around.

"It was never a dull moment," he said.

Calvillo said he and Childers worked at the Texas & New Mexico Railway.

"His stories, man, he had so many stories everyday was a new story with him," he said.

He said he missed everything about his friend. Even their arguments.

"Cause we would argue and laugh about it later on throughout the day," he said.

Prosecutor Cara Landers said after the trial that while nothing would bring back Childers or Matthew to their loved ones she hoped the punishment McClendon handed down gives them a sense of closure.

"I hope and I believe that this gives them some sense of closure and that the severity of the sentence that the judge handed out gives them some comfort in knowing how treasured their loved one was and that other people were able to see how special Anthony and Barbara were," she said.

