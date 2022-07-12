Lubbock man sentenced in brother's 2020 shooting death

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 40-year-old Lubbock man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison in the fatal shooting of his brother in 2020.

James Leroy Hernandez pleaded guilty to a counts of murder in the Sept. 27, 2020, shooting death of his brother, 40-year-old Raymond Hernandez.

James Hernandez

Hernandez, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his arrest on the day of the shooting, faced between five years to life in prison.

His charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began Lubbock police, responding to a shots fired call in the 500 block of 50th Street, found Raymond Hernandez suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died, according to an arrest warrant states.

A family member on scene told police that James Hernandez admitted to him that he shot Raymond, according to the warrant.

Detectives learned earlier that day that Raymond Hernandez was looking for a ride, after arguing with his wife.

They believe Raymond was walking down the street while James followed him in a vehicle. In the 500 block of 50th Street, James shot Raymond from the vehicle and fled, according to a Lubbock police news release.

A witness to the shooting told police she was leaving a convenience store and heard a man yell, “get out of my car,” followed by five gunshots. She said the passenger exited the vehicle and laid on the ground, the warrant states.

Hernandez surrendered to police about eight hours after the shooting.

He will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man sentenced in brother's shooting death