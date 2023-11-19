Lubbock man sentenced for buying AR-15 machine gun conversion kits

A 22-year-old Lubbock man was sentenced Thursday to two and 1/2 years in prison after admitting to ordering parts to convert AR-15 rifles into machine guns.

Christopher James Garcia faced up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in July to a count of possession of a machine gun.

U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix sentenced him to 30 months in prison.

The charge against Christopher James Garcia came April 27 and resulted from a Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that began when United States Customs agents in Louisville, Kentucky, intercepted a package from Hong Kong, China bound for Lubbock, according to a criminal complaint filed by ATF agents.

An ATF agent inspected the contents of the box and recognized them as drop-in auto sears, which when installed into an AR-15 allows the weapon to fire more than one round with a single trigger pull. The package contained 10 drop-in auto sears, the complaint states.

Under the Gun Control Act and National Firearms Act, the parts are considered machineguns.

The package also contained the "leg" of a Glock Machine Gun Conversion device that allows a Glock pistol to fire more than one round with a single trigger pull.

The name of the package's recipient did not appear to live at the Lubbock address. However, agents learned Garcia ordered the parts and set up an undercover operation to arrest him. They also believe Garcia used other aliases to order more packages, the complaint alleges.

The undercover operation involved telling the recipient to call UPS to fetch the package. A man would later call UPS saying he intended to pick up the package the next day.

The next day a man arrived at the UPS facility to pick up the package on Garcia's behalf and was stopped by agents from leaving the property. The man called Garcia in the presence of the agents and arranged to meet him to pick up the package. During the call, Garcia could be heard confirming the package contained parts to modify AR-15 style rifles and Glock pistols.

Agents arrested Garcia when he arrived at the meet location.

A search of his vehicle yielded two pistols, more than 350 THC cartridges and $20,000 in cash.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. However, that charge was dismissed as part of his plea.

During an interview with agents, Garcia reportedly admitted to knowing that installing drop-in auto sears converts semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.

He also reportedly admitted to selling marijuana and carrying firearms for protection during drug deals, saying he'd been shot at during a drug-deal-turned robbery at one time.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock man sentenced for buying AR-15 machine gun conversion kits